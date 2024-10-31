close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 team announce 2025 driver lineup CHANGE

F1 team announce 2025 driver lineup CHANGE

F1 team announce 2025 driver lineup CHANGE

F1 team announce 2025 driver lineup CHANGE

A Formula 1 team have announced a change to their 2025 driver lineup in a statement.

Whilst only one seat remains on the 2025 F1 grid at Sauber, after the Mexican Grand Prix it seems that one team could reshuffle their lineup for next year.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel Brazil RETURN confirmed as team announce driver health absence

READ MORE: Red Bull set to make 'IMMEDIATE' Perez replacement

The poor performances of Sergio Perez at Red Bull have allowed Ferrari to surpass them in the constructors’ championship, after he finished P17 in Mexico.

Despite having his contract extended earlier in the year, Perez appears to be in a vulnerable position and could be axed from Red Bull in favour of VCARB star Liam Lawson.

Laurent Mekies is the VCARB team principal
F1 Academy is the all-female racing series

Who will drive for Red Bull and VCARB in 2025?

If Lawson was to receive the promotion, this would leave a vacant seat at VCARB for another driver to occupy, with Franco Colapinto entering the conversation after some good performances at Williams.

As Red Bull decide how to best assemble their F1 lineup, VCARB have announced a driver change for the 2025 F1 Academy season.

Brazilian-born Rafaela Ferreira has been announced for the all-female racing series, and will replace current VCARB-supported driver Amna Al Qubaisi.

Ferreira was the first woman to score pole position in the Copa Brasil de Kart in 2022 and has been a frequent podium finisher at the F4 Brazilian Championship this year.

"Everyone at the team is hugely excited to welcome Rafaela to the VCARB family," RB team principal Laurent Mekies said in a statement.

"Rafaela is an exceptional emerging Brazilian talent, and we’re pleased to share this global, and empowering, platform to compete, race, and grow together.

"F1 Academy has been a great success this season, the exposure that it’s generated for women’s motorsport is revolutionary.

"I hope we can continue to inspire the next generation of female talent in motorsports, and we look forward to seeing Rafaela grow and flourish as a driver."

READ MORE: Ricciardo receives fresh F1 OFFER following axe

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Sauber Mexican Grand Prix Perez constructors' championship
McLaren announce NEW driver signing in official team statement
McLaren

McLaren announce NEW driver signing in official team statement

  • October 8, 2024 18:03
British star dominates after HUGE crash at Spanish GP
Latest F1 News

British star dominates after HUGE crash at Spanish GP

  • June 23, 2024 09:42

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Sauber announce major signing ahead of Audi entry

  • 47 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen demands FIA investigation after Mexican GP penalty drama

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Academy

F1 team announce 2025 driver lineup CHANGE

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel Brazil RETURN confirmed as team announce driver health absence

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo ready as Red Bull set to make ‘IMMEDIATE’ driver change - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:59
Max Verstappen

Kelly Piquet DEFIANT after huge Verstappen controversy

  • Yesterday 22:56
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x