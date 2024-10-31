F1 team announce 2025 driver lineup CHANGE

A Formula 1 team have announced a change to their 2025 driver lineup in a statement.

Whilst only one seat remains on the 2025 F1 grid at Sauber, after the Mexican Grand Prix it seems that one team could reshuffle their lineup for next year.

The poor performances of Sergio Perez at Red Bull have allowed Ferrari to surpass them in the constructors’ championship, after he finished P17 in Mexico.

Despite having his contract extended earlier in the year, Perez appears to be in a vulnerable position and could be axed from Red Bull in favour of VCARB star Liam Lawson.

Who will drive for Red Bull and VCARB in 2025?

If Lawson was to receive the promotion, this would leave a vacant seat at VCARB for another driver to occupy, with Franco Colapinto entering the conversation after some good performances at Williams.

As Red Bull decide how to best assemble their F1 lineup, VCARB have announced a driver change for the 2025 F1 Academy season.

Brazilian-born Rafaela Ferreira has been announced for the all-female racing series, and will replace current VCARB-supported driver Amna Al Qubaisi.

Ferreira was the first woman to score pole position in the Copa Brasil de Kart in 2022 and has been a frequent podium finisher at the F4 Brazilian Championship this year.

"Everyone at the team is hugely excited to welcome Rafaela to the VCARB family," RB team principal Laurent Mekies said in a statement.

"Rafaela is an exceptional emerging Brazilian talent, and we’re pleased to share this global, and empowering, platform to compete, race, and grow together.

"F1 Academy has been a great success this season, the exposure that it’s generated for women’s motorsport is revolutionary.

"I hope we can continue to inspire the next generation of female talent in motorsports, and we look forward to seeing Rafaela grow and flourish as a driver."

Let’s do this, Rafaela 👊💙



