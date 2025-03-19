Axed driver announced at Chinese Grand Prix in official grid return

A previously axed racing star has been confirmed for a return at the Chinese Grand Prix weekend later this week as a new season kicks off.

The 2025 Formula 1 campaign got off to a hectic start last time out in Melbourne with Lando Norris clinching his first victory of the year, ahead of reigning champion Max Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell.

Last weekend's Australian Grand Prix saw five DNFs and one DNS, with tricky weather conditions throwing many teams and rookie drivers into chaos.

As the stars of F1 gear up for their first sprint weekend of the year, there is another exciting racing series which will be making a return to the track for the first round of the new season - the F1 Academy.

Chloe Chong confirmed for F1 Academy 2025 comeback

Although the 2025 F1 season has already begun, the all-female racing series F1 Academy is yet to get underway.

The grid has expanded for 2025, allowing 18 young stars to take to the track with one of the six teams, where the drivers, all aged 16-25 will begin their campaign to become the next F1 Academy champion.

F1 Academy began in 2023 and since its inaugural campaign, Marta Garcia and Abbi Pulling have graduated from the championship and gone on to use their F1 Academy title success to further their motorsport career.

Abbi Pulling won the 2024 F1 Academy championship

One up-and-coming star who left an impression following her first season in F1 Academy was Chloe Chong, who at just age 15, made history by becoming the youngest competitor in the all-female series.

Chong finished the 2023 season with 25 points and took a step away from F1 Academy last year to race in British F4, achieving her highest result with a P7 finish at Donnington Park.

Ahead of the first round of 2025, Chong has been confirmed as the final name on this year's F1 Academy lineup, returning with a point to prove after her exit in 2023.

The now 17-year-old will begin her sophomore campaign at the wheel of the number 27 Rodin Motorsport car, featuring an updated look with the iconic Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips livery after being backed by the British makeup brand.

Speaking on the announcement, Chong said: "I’m super happy to be making a return to F1 ACADEMY this season and to be representing Charlotte Tilbury,"

"When I was first introduced to the brand, I instantly felt at home with their ethos of championing the magic of confidence and big dreams in order to achieve goals.

"I truly believe in setting myself up for success; so joining the Charlotte Tilbury family feels just like that. Their brand story is beyond inspiring, and it’s something I would like to replicate on track. I am grateful for their support in my career, and I can’t wait to shoot for the stars wearing their colours in the year ahead."

Ahead of round one, F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff and competition manager Delphine Biscaye delivered the news to Chong in a wholesome video call which was posted to social media.

