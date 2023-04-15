close global

F1 Academy completes FIRST EVER session in Barcelona

The first-ever session of F1 Academy was completed in Spain earlier this week, with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya playing host to the championship's pre-season test.

F1 Academy was created by F1 management in a bid to in order to create a pathway for women to progress through the ranks and, ultimately, into the top-tier category.

Racing in F4-equivalent machinery, F1 Academy's aim is to help young female drivers progress onto the Formula 3 grid, on which Sophia Flörsch is currently the only non-male driver.

Now that the first-ever F1 Academy session has been completed in Barcelona, excitement turns to the first of seven race weekends

Jamie Chadwick will not be making the step over from W Series to F1 Academy

A progressive series

April's two-day F1 Academy test allowed the 15 drivers to get accustomed to their machinery for the first time.

Two F1-backed drivers will take part in the maiden season of F1 Academy with Alpine prodigy Abbi Pulling and Sauber Academy junior Lena Buhler both on the grid.

Three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick won't be on the grid as she pursues a place in IndyCar via the Indy NXT series.

Another driver to watch out for is Chloe Chong. The 16-year-old is making her first foray into open-wheel racing having graduated from karting and represents the exact kind of driver F1 Academy has been introduced to help.

