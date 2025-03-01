F1 champion confirms team EXIT in official statement

The 2024 F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling has announced her shock exit from Alpine after three years with the team.

Pulling enjoyed a dominant 2024 campaign during her second season in the F1 Academy, where she won nine out of the 14 races she contested and secured 10 pole positions over the course of the year.

Following her championship victory, which she sealed during qualifying in Abu Dhabi after losing the official confirmation in Qatar, the 21-year-old has received a fully funded seat with Rodin Motorsport for the 2025 GB3 season.

Pulling’s role within the Alpine Academy programme has been integral to her development as a racing driver, beginning in March 2022 and continuing into her title winning 2024 F1 Academy campaign where she represented the French outfit.

Abbi Pulling secured the 2024 F1 Academy title

Abbi Pulling was backed by Alpine

Pulling and Alpine part ways for 2025

As Pulling enters the next phase of her career in GB3, the British driver has announced that she will part ways with Alpine for 2025 and confirmed the decision in a social media statement.

“After our championship-winning season in F1 Academy and after lengthy discussions I have decided not to renew with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team,” she wrote on Instagram.

“A huge thank you to everyone at the team, from those at the factory to the incredible partners and sponsors, for all their support along the way.

“I’ve met some amazing people and made memories that will stay with me forever. Merci, Alpine.

“Now, for my next chapter with Rodin Motorsport. We’ve already had some incredible success together in British F4 and F1 Academy, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve next as I take on GB3 with the team.”

Dutch racing driver Nina Gademan will represent Alpine on the F1 Academy grid in 2025, where she will compete with PREMA Racing.

