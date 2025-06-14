Mercedes could still be an option for Max Verstappen should he switch F1 teams ahead of next year, after George Russell provided an uncertain update on his contract.

The British driver has enjoyed an impressive Mercedes career thus far, collecting three grand prix wins and beating his seven-time world champion team-mate Lewis Hamilton over the course of the 2024 season.

Russell’s start to 2025 has been equally as successful, but he is yet to sign an extension to his Mercedes contract which is set to expire heading into the 2026 season.

Speaking to Formel1.de, the 27-year-old revealed a contract for next year was still uncertain, despite naming Mercedes as one of the ‘favourites’ for the title in 2026.

"No, it's not safe. Nothing is certain," Russell said.

"But if I stay with Mercedes, next year will be my fifth year with the team. Nobody knows when their time will come.

"You just have to make sure that you keep performing consistently, keep delivering. And what happens then - only time will tell," the Mercedes star added.

Will Mercedes opt for Russell or Verstappen?

Following Red Bull’s downturn in performance, four-time world champion Verstappen has been frequently linked with a switch to Mercedes; and with Russell yet to sign a fresh deal with the team, there could still be an opening for the Dutchman.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was public in his pursuit of Verstappen after Hamilton’s exit from the team in 2024, but has also been vocal in his appraisal of Russell throughout 2025, giving no reason for his driver to worry about his position at the team.

Mercedes may have to choose between Verstappen or Russell for 2026

In the same interview, Russell opened up about his relationship with Wolff and revealed he saw his team principal every day over the winter, likening him to family, meaning a future split from Mercedes could be tricky.

"We rarely talk about work. We have a really close relationship," Russell revealed.

"Last year, for example, we were in the house together in Austria."

"Toto and Susie are like family to me."

