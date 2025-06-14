F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, June 14), as round 10 of the 2025 championship gets underway.

So far in 2025, pole position has been vitally important for the fate of the top three drivers in the championship come race day.

Whilst McLaren seemed to have the advantage in qualifying over their rivals, Max Verstappen has managed to claim three poles out of nine in 2025 and will be hoping to get himself in among the two McLarens once again in Montreal after the worst Friday of the season for the papaya stars.

The four-time world champion is currently 49 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, and is scrambling to keep his championship chances alive, while also teetering on the edge of a one-race ban from the sport.

Elsewhere, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to turn around his dismal qualifying form with his new Ferrari team. The seven-time champion has only been able to outqualify new team-mate Charles Leclerc twice in nine attempts so far this season.

However, Leclerc was only able to get 15 minutes of practice in on Friday, following a crash in FP1 that also ruled him out of FP2.

F1 Qualifying times - Canadian Grand Prix

The competitive action will get underway today (Saturday, June 14, 2025), at 4pm local time (EDT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Canadian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, June 14 2025

Location Time Local time (EDT) 4:00pm Saturday United Kingdom (BST) 9:00pm Saturday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 10:00pm Saturday United States (EDT) 4:00pm Saturday United States (CDT) 3:00pm Saturday United States (PDT) 1:00pm Saturday Australia (AEST) 6:00am Sunday Australia (AWST) 4:00am Sunday Australia (ACST) 5:30am Sunday Mexico (CST) 2:00pm Saturday Japan (JST) 5:00am Sunday South Africa (SAST) 10:00pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 11:00pm Saturday China (CST) 4:00am Sunday India (IST) 1:30am Sunday Brazil (BRT) 5:00pm Saturday Singapore (SGT) 4:00am Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 11:00pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 11:00pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 12:00am Sunday

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset *Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*For those lucky enough to live in Canada, the Canadian Grand Prix will be shown in full for free on CTV for their home race weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

