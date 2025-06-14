F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, June 14), as round 10 of the 2025 championship gets underway.
So far in 2025, pole position has been vitally important for the fate of the top three drivers in the championship come race day.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen acts fast as fiery debate explodes at Canadian Grand Prix
Whilst McLaren seemed to have the advantage in qualifying over their rivals, Max Verstappen has managed to claim three poles out of nine in 2025 and will be hoping to get himself in among the two McLarens once again in Montreal after the worst Friday of the season for the papaya stars.
The four-time world champion is currently 49 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, and is scrambling to keep his championship chances alive, while also teetering on the edge of a one-race ban from the sport.
Elsewhere, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to turn around his dismal qualifying form with his new Ferrari team. The seven-time champion has only been able to outqualify new team-mate Charles Leclerc twice in nine attempts so far this season.
However, Leclerc was only able to get 15 minutes of practice in on Friday, following a crash in FP1 that also ruled him out of FP2.
F1 Qualifying times - Canadian Grand Prix
The competitive action will get underway today (Saturday, June 14, 2025), at 4pm local time (EDT).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Canadian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, June 14 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (EDT)
|4:00pm Saturday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|9:00pm Saturday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|10:00pm Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|4:00pm Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|3:00pm Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|1:00pm Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|6:00am Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|4:00am Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|5:30am Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|2:00pm Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|5:00am Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|10:00pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|11:00pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|4:00am Sunday
|India (IST)
|1:30am Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|5:00pm Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|4:00am Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|11:00pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|11:00pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|12:00am Sunday
How to watch Canadian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|*Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For those lucky enough to live in Canada, the Canadian Grand Prix will be shown in full for free on CTV for their home race weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 RESULTS: Verstappen misery continues as star suffers embarrassing crash at Canadian Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 28 minutes ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix FREE
- 1 hour ago
FIA suspend F1 race steward with immediate effect
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen acts fast as fiery debate explodes at Canadian Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Recap: Lewis Hamilton in bold claim as Ferrari star forced to drop out at Canadian Grand Prix
- Today 00:58
Most read
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 1 june
Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
- 27 may
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june
Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
- 6 june