close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, McLaren, Red Bull, Spanish GP, 2025

F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, McLaren, Red Bull, Spanish GP, 2025

Qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, June 14), as round 10 of the 2025 championship gets underway.

So far in 2025, pole position has been vitally important for the fate of the top three drivers in the championship come race day.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen acts fast as fiery debate explodes at Canadian Grand Prix

Whilst McLaren seemed to have the advantage in qualifying over their rivals, Max Verstappen has managed to claim three poles out of nine in 2025 and will be hoping to get himself in among the two McLarens once again in Montreal after the worst Friday of the season for the papaya stars.

The four-time world champion is currently 49 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, and is scrambling to keep his championship chances alive, while also teetering on the edge of a one-race ban from the sport.

Elsewhere, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to turn around his dismal qualifying form with his new Ferrari team. The seven-time champion has only been able to outqualify new team-mate Charles Leclerc twice in nine attempts so far this season.

However, Leclerc was only able to get 15 minutes of practice in on Friday, following a crash in FP1 that also ruled him out of FP2.

F1 Qualifying times - Canadian Grand Prix

The competitive action will get underway today (Saturday, June 14, 2025), at 4pm local time (EDT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Canadian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, June 14 2025

LocationTime
Local time (EDT)4:00pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST)9:00pm Saturday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)10:00pm Saturday
United States (EDT)4:00pm Saturday
United States (CDT)3:00pm Saturday
United States (PDT)1:00pm Saturday
Australia (AEST)6:00am Sunday
Australia (AWST)4:00am Sunday
Australia (ACST)5:30am Sunday
Mexico (CST)2:00pm Saturday
Japan (JST)5:00am Sunday
South Africa (SAST)10:00pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)11:00pm Saturday
China (CST)4:00am Sunday
India (IST)1:30am Sunday
Brazil (BRT)5:00pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT)4:00am Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)11:00pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)11:00pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)12:00am Sunday

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
*CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For those lucky enough to live in Canada, the Canadian Grand Prix will be shown in full for free on CTV for their home race weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen misery continues as star suffers embarrassing crash at Canadian Grand Prix

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren Oscar Piastri Montreal
F1 Recap: Lewis Hamilton in bold claim as Ferrari star forced to drop out at Canadian Grand Prix
F1 Recap

F1 Recap: Lewis Hamilton in bold claim as Ferrari star forced to drop out at Canadian Grand Prix

  • Today 00:58
F1 Results Today: Verstappen misery continues as star suffers embarrassing crash at Canadian Grand Prix
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Verstappen misery continues as star suffers embarrassing crash at Canadian Grand Prix

  • Today 00:21
  • 1

Latest News

Canadian Grand Prix

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 28 minutes ago
Canadian Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix FREE

  • 1 hour ago
Canadian Grand Prix

FIA suspend F1 race steward with immediate effect

  • 1 hour ago
Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen acts fast as fiery debate explodes at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Recap

F1 Recap: Lewis Hamilton in bold claim as Ferrari star forced to drop out at Canadian Grand Prix

  • Today 00:58
More news

Most read

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
250.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
200.000+ views

Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement

  • 27 may
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june
 Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
100.000+ views

Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered

  • 6 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x