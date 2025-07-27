close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Belgium, 2025

Lewis Hamilton 'consoles teary-eyed' F1 star after Belgian Grand Prix nightmare

Lewis Hamilton 'consoles teary-eyed' F1 star after Belgian Grand Prix nightmare

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Belgium, 2025

Lewis Hamilton was pictured consoling an upset Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes motorhome after a nightmare Belgian Grand Prix weekend for the F1 rookie.

Both Hamilton and Antonelli made costly mistakes at Spa, with each driver unable to get out of Q1 in qualifying for the sprint and the main race.

While Hamilton managed to fight his way back into the top 10 and claim seventh place during the Belgian GP, Antonelli was unable to make much progress in the race and finished a lowly P16.

On Sunday prior to the race, F1 photographer and paddock insider Kym Illman spotted Hamilton in the Mercedes motorhome, where he revealed on Instagram that the seven-time world champion had consoled the youngster.

“It's been a while since we've seen Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes Engineering motorhome but he was there a few minutes ago,” Illman wrote.

“Why? It's believed he caught up with Kimi Antonelli to give him some support after the Mercedes rookie's tricky qualifying yesterday when Kimi appeared teary-eyed after the session.”

Antonelli has found support in Hamilton

Hamilton consoles Antonelli

Antonelli has failed to score points in the past three grands prix, after achieving his maiden F1 podium at the Canadian GP.

However, Hamilton has remained supportive of the youngster in his post-race interview with Sky Sports' Craig Slater.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like at 18, to do what he’s doing,” Hamilton said.

“I think he’s been doing fantastic, but to be thrown in the deep end at 18, he hadn’t even had his driving licence when he first started racing!”

Hamilton then laughed in disbelief and was clearly in awe of everything Antonelli has achieved thus far.

“I think it’s a lot on someone’s shoulders and I think he’s done a great job,” he continued.

“And he’s got a great group of people around him so I think he’s just got to take it in his stride. He has Bono by his side, he couldn’t have anyone better.”

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘STAYING’ at Red Bull as star denies Mercedes contract conspiracy

READ MORE: FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 Kimi Antonelli Belgian Grand Prix Spa
'If this was your first F1 race we APOLOGISE' - Belgian Grand Prix Hot Takes
Belgian Grand Prix

'If this was your first F1 race we APOLOGISE' - Belgian Grand Prix Hot Takes

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Norris blows title chance as Hamilton shocks in amazing comeback
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Norris blows title chance as Hamilton shocks in amazing comeback

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton 'consoles teary-eyed' F1 star after Belgian Grand Prix nightmare

  • 59 minutes ago
Belgian Grand Prix

'If this was your first F1 race we APOLOGISE' - Belgian Grand Prix Hot Takes

  • 2 hours ago
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Norris blows title chance as Hamilton shocks in amazing comeback

  • 3 hours ago
FIA

FIA confirm McLaren youngster penalty in Belgium as race winner changes TWICE

  • 3 hours ago
Belgian Grand Prix

McLaren stars bring drama as F1 Belgian Grand Prix hit by INSTANT Safety Car

  • Today 16:42
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Spa today as chaotic conditions cause carnage

  • Today 16:16
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
150.000+ views

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

  • 7 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july
 Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER
100.000+ views

Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER

  • 10 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x