Haas star tops timesheets in Iowa Corn 350 practice
Haas star tops timesheets in Iowa Corn 350 practice
Stewart-Haas’ Noah Gragson led Friday's practice timesheets at the Iowa Speedway for the inaugural Iowa Corn 350 in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Following the team’s recent announcement that they're pulling out of NASCAR at the end of the season, Stewart-Haas Racing found themselves back in the spotlight.
READ MORE: Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup Series: Start times, schedule and how to watch
The session wasn’t without issue though, as five drivers suffered from flat tyres during the 50-minute session.
The inaugural event, based at Newton, Iowa, will see the crews and drivers race it out around a 0.875-mile oval circuit on race day - providing the weather holds out, with Saturday's qualifying session hit by rain.
Gragson leads practice in Iowa
Gragson was the fastest driver out on the track with a top speed of 137.988mph. The Las Vegas-born driver edged out the likes of Ty Gibbs, Alex Bowman, Justin Haley and Chase Elliott, who completed the top five respectively.
Gibbs was the first driver to encounter a tyre problem, with a flat right-front, before his teammate Bell took a heavy hit in the wall after a tyre was blown. Fortunately, Bell was okay and able to bring his Toyota back to Pit Road.
Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric and Tyler Reddick also suffered tyre problems throughout the session.
Chastain, Harrison Burton, Denny Hamlin, Austin Dillon and Chase Briscoe completed the top 10, in that order.
The remaining drivers down the field were able to keep within Gragson’s best time out on track apart from 36th-placed Erik Jones, who found himself 1.036s off the pace.
READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton reveals talks over KEY changes at Ferrari
- 51 minutes ago
Haas star tops timesheets in Iowa Corn 350 practice
- 1 uur geleden
Marko reveals illness diagnosis and provides health update
- 2 uur geleden
Zak Brown speaks out on 'GAME-CHANGING' new IndyCar deal
- 3 uur geleden
McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car
- Today 19:00
Le Mans 24 Hours: How first hour unfolded in 2024 race
- Today 18:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul