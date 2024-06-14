Get all the details on how to watch the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol.

For over a decade, Iowa Speedway has been a staple for NASCAR's Xfinity Series (2011-2019) and Craftsman Truck Series (2009-2019). Now, the venue is primed to witness the premier Cup Series drivers battle it out on the track's unique 7/8-mile D-shaped oval layout.

This short track features dramatic banking angles - 10 degrees on the frontstretch, progressive banking of 12-14 degrees in the turns, and a 4-degree backstretch - all designed to deliver an action-packed race.

So, if you're looking for a taste of NASCAR history in the making, here's everything you need to know about tuning in to the Iowa Corn 350.

Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup start times

The inaugural Iowa Corn 350 race, which takes place in Newton, Iowa, kicks off on Sunday, June 16th, 2024 at 6pm local time (CDT). Here's the full weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session CDT EDT PDT UK time CEST Practice Friday, 4:35pm Friday, 5:35pm Friday, 2:35pm Friday, 10:35pm Friday, 11:35am Qualifying Saturday, 12:05pm Saturday, 1:05pm Saturday, 10:05pm Saturday, 6:05pm Saturday, 7:05pm Race Sunday, 6:00pm Sunday, 7:00pm Sunday, 4:00pm Monday, 12:00am Monday, 1:00am

You can catch all the Cup action on USA Network, NBC, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup FAQs

What date is the Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup Series race?

The inaugural Iowa Corn 350 takes place on Sunday, June 16th, 2024.

What time is the Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup Series race?

The Iowa Corn 350 kicks off at 6pm local time (CDT).

Where is the Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup Series takes place?

The Iowa Corn 350 takes place at the Iowa Speedway located in Newton, Iowa.

How many miles is the Iowa Corn 350?

The total race distance for the Iowa Corn 350 is 306.25 miles (492.86 kilometers).

Who is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings?

After the Toyota/Save Mart 350, Kyle Larson holds the top spot with 561 points.

