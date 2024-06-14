Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup Series: Start times, schedule and how to watch
Get all the details on how to watch the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol.
For over a decade, Iowa Speedway has been a staple for NASCAR's Xfinity Series (2011-2019) and Craftsman Truck Series (2009-2019). Now, the venue is primed to witness the premier Cup Series drivers battle it out on the track's unique 7/8-mile D-shaped oval layout.
This short track features dramatic banking angles - 10 degrees on the frontstretch, progressive banking of 12-14 degrees in the turns, and a 4-degree backstretch - all designed to deliver an action-packed race.
So, if you're looking for a taste of NASCAR history in the making, here's everything you need to know about tuning in to the Iowa Corn 350.
Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup start times
The inaugural Iowa Corn 350 race, which takes place in Newton, Iowa, kicks off on Sunday, June 16th, 2024 at 6pm local time (CDT). Here's the full weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|CDT
|EDT
|PDT
|UK time
|CEST
|Practice
|Friday, 4:35pm
|Friday, 5:35pm
|Friday, 2:35pm
|Friday, 10:35pm
|Friday, 11:35am
|Qualifying
|Saturday, 12:05pm
|Saturday, 1:05pm
|Saturday, 10:05pm
|Saturday, 6:05pm
|Saturday, 7:05pm
|Race
|Sunday, 6:00pm
|Sunday, 7:00pm
|Sunday, 4:00pm
|Monday, 12:00am
|Monday, 1:00am
You can catch all the Cup action on USA Network, NBC, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup FAQs
What date is the Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup Series race?
The inaugural Iowa Corn 350 takes place on Sunday, June 16th, 2024.
What time is the Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup Series race?
The Iowa Corn 350 kicks off at 6pm local time (CDT).
Where is the Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup Series takes place?
The Iowa Corn 350 takes place at the Iowa Speedway located in Newton, Iowa.
How many miles is the Iowa Corn 350?
The total race distance for the Iowa Corn 350 is 306.25 miles (492.86 kilometers).
Who is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings?
After the Toyota/Save Mart 350, Kyle Larson holds the top spot with 561 points.
