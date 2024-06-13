Perez opens up on Red Bull contract 'distraction' after tense negotiations
Perez opens up on Red Bull contract 'distraction' after tense negotiations
Sergio Perez has revealed the toll that contract negotiations with his Red Bull team had on himself and his team-mates.
The Mexican has endured a tough time on track recently, failing to make it out of Q1 on two straight occasions and retiring from the Canadian Grand Prix.
READ MORE: F1 insider reveals why Sainz's move to Red Bull fell apart
One of last season's three race winners, with Verstappen and Carlos Sainz, Perez has been criticised for failing to provide a true title challenge to his team-mate in matching equipment.
The second Red Bull driver talked about the process leading to his new deal in an FIA press conference before the Canadian Grand Prix.
Perez: Contract negotiations were not nice
Speaking in the pre-race weekend press conference, Perez said of his talks with Red Bull: "I think like every negotiation, you always have a process to go through, which is not always really nice to do it in between the races where everything is flat out.
"So it's really nice to get this distraction for the team and for myself out of the way so that we can focus on pure performance. And I think that's the best thing for our team." Adding to his thoughts on the team's future, specifically regarding the upcoming regulation changes in 2026, he added: "Well, I think, like you say, there are some great teams making a lot of progress and we've got to do the same.
"I think it's always great to be part of a set of regulations with the team, you know, when you're changing regulations and you're part of that team, you're already working on that, giving some ideas here and there, and it's something really quite nice to have, to be able to be part of that."
READ MORE: Ferrari F1 star CERTAIN Red Bull championship battle is on
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo 'protected' by Horner despite poor RB luck
- 1 minute ago
Wolff shares DOWNBEAT reflection after Canada despite Mercedes progress
- 1 uur geleden
Perez opens up on Red Bull contract 'distraction' after tense negotiations
- 2 uur geleden
Ferrari F1 star admits TEARS during race
- 3 uur geleden
Villeneuve SLAMS Wolff 'ego' as Mercedes hold on contract decision
- Today 16:00
Ricciardo hopes to channel Canada ANGER in hunt for F1 seat
- Today 15:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul