Sam Mayer takes DRAMATIC NASCAR Xfinity win in overtime race

Kamron Kent
JR Motorsport’s Sam Mayer took the win in the NASCAR Xfinity HyVee Perks 250 on Saturday, following a caution-filled race that resulted in an overtime finish.

Chandler Smith secured two stage wins throughout the race, both under caution, but he fell back through the order and finished the race in eighth.

READ MORE: Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup Series: Start times, schedule and how to watch

A total of nine cautions plagued the race as the pack attempted to complete 250 laps at the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway oval track.

As a result of the final caution of the race, brought out by John Hunter Nemechek, the race transitioned into a three-lap overtime sprint.

How the Hy-Vee PERKS 250 finished

Mayer took the overall victory in Iowa, 0.146s ahead of Stewart-Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst who completed the race second, and Corey Heim completed the top three.

The race ran to 253 laps rather than its scheduled distance of 250 due to a late crash from Nemechek, who had collided with the Turn 4 barrier when his tyre deflated due to an on-track fight with Sheldon Creed.

Sammy Smith was best of the rest in fourth, with Creed rounding out the top five in his Chevrolet Camaro.

Cole Custer, Matt Dibenedetto, Smith, Ross Chastain and Daniel Dye completed the top 10 from sixth to 10th respectively.

It was a race of tyre management as a result of the tyre-related cautions.

Aj Allmendinger, Jeb Burton, Shane van Gisbergen, Patrick Emerling, Jesse Love, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Brennan Pool and Nemechek all brought out cautions with mechanical or tyre problems.

READ MORE: Iowa Corn 350 Qualifying Results: Larson takes Pole Award in rain-affected session

F1 Standings

