McLaren announce IndyCar driver set for F1 drive at home grand prix

McLaren have announced that a popular IndyCar driver will step in for one of Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri later this season.

Pato O'Ward will take over for the first practice session at the Mexico Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in late October.

It is the second year in succession that the Monterray-born racer will take to the famous track, after replacing Lando Norris for the weekend's opening session in 2024.

In a statement, O'Ward said: “I’m excited to be jumping back in the car for FP1 at my home race in Mexico this year.

"The Mexico City fans were unbelievable last time out, and it was a great feeling being able to extract everything from the programme that the team had planned."

O'Ward set to thrill Mexican fans

McLaren F1 team principal Andrea Stella added: “Pato provided an appreciated contribution last season and continues to impress in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, making him a suitable driver for the Free Practice 1 session.

"This will provide further knowledge for Pato as he continues to be available as part of our reserve driver pool for the second year, ensuring we have a wide pool of drivers available to be called upon if required.”

The 26-year-old will also provide support and feedback over the race weekend to assist with the car's setup for both Norris and Oscar Piastri, who will hope to still be in contention for the world championship at that stage as the season nears its conclusion.

Piastri leads his team-mate by 16 points in the standings following last weekend's victory at the Miami GP, with defending champion Max Verstappen occupying third spot.

And their respective performances so far have seen McLaren open up a commanding gap at the top of the constructors' standings after just six races as they look to seal back-to-back titles.

