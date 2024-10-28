F1 star pictured celebrating SHOCK Mexican GP victory
Carlos Sainz 'won' the 'Mexican Grand Prix' on Sunday...but Formula 1 fans were also given a glimpse of a world in which he didn't.
The Spaniard drove away from his rivals at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday afternoon, being joined on the podium by Lando Norris and his own team-mate Charles Leclerc.
READ MORE: F1 Mexican GP Results Today: MASSIVE penalties cause dramatic championship swing
However, before the action got underway on Sunday, spectators in Mexico City were given a sneak peek at how the F1 film could play out, with a shock name spotted celebrating wildly in the stadium section.
F1 star celebrates Mexican GP victory
The star in question is Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. The 60-year-old is set to play the starring role in the highly-anticipated F1 film, playing a former driver - Sonny Hayes - who is lured back into the sport to drive for a fictional 11th team on the grid known as 'APX GP'.
The film - the title of which was revealed as 'F1' earlier this year - has been produced by Joseph Kosinski and its production team includes none other than seven-time world champion and Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton.
Pitt and other stars of the movie have been seen at various grands prix throughout this and last season, including in Italy and Great Britain, capturing footage that will feature in the flick, with a teaser even released at Silverstone this year.
Now, it appears more filming is taking place at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, with fans sharing footage of Brad Pitt dressed in his racing gear celebrating in Mexico City as if he had just won the race.
Pitt can be seen running around the stadium section at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, waving the Mexican flag to the crowd.
Aww, Sonny Hayes won the Mexico City GP 😄#MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/1rQopCcDCk— Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) October 27, 2024
READ MORE: Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move
