close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Former F1 boss slams Sebastian Vettel speculation as 'rubbish'

Former F1 boss slams Sebastian Vettel speculation as 'rubbish'

Former F1 boss slams Sebastian Vettel speculation as 'rubbish'

Former F1 boss slams Sebastian Vettel speculation as 'rubbish'

Speculation regarding Sebastian Vettel and the fact he could only win in the best car has been dismissed by a former Formula 1 team chief.

Franz Tost, who spent 18 years leading the Red Bull junior team currently known as Racing Bulls, has argued that those claims are 'rubbish'.

Tost worked with Vettel when he drove for Toro Rosso back in 2008 and witnessed firsthand the skills that the four-time champion had at his disposal.

Now, in a wide-ranging interview with Sport1, Tost was informed that Vettel had developed a reputation, 'especially in England', as a driver who could only win when given the fastest car on the grid.

Not only did the Austrian defend the 37-year-old's record, pointing out that he dominated junior competition Formula BMW, winning 18 out of 20 races in 2004 and never finishing below third, before coming to Toro Rosso and winning in his first full season in F1, but he also used the comment to take a shot at championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Tost: Vettel one of the best ever

Tost's response to the question was strong, saying: “That's rubbish. Vettel won as a rookie with a Toro Rosso, dominated Formula BMW before that and also won with Ferrari. He is definitely one of the best of all time. The car was only part of it. A Piastri wouldn't be winning today if he wasn't in a McLaren.”

When that last comment was followed up, Tost was asked whether he believed Piastri could have matched Max Verstappen's brilliant win from pole in Suzuka this season if he was also driving a Red Bull.

He answered: "I can hardly imagine that. He put in a magical lap in qualifying, and in the race he controlled everything. That was the typical Max factor. I doubt anyone else could have achieved that."

Verstappen has a long history of outperforming his team-mates in equivalent machinery, with the last 18 months a prime example of that as he continues to burn through driving partners.

READ MORE: F1 boss says Verstappen 'wrong' for Mercedes with many downsides

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Oscar Piastri Sebastian Vettel Toro Rosso
Sebastian Vettel confirms race return in Saudi Arabia for key initiative
Latest F1 News

Sebastian Vettel confirms race return in Saudi Arabia for key initiative

  • April 16, 2025 21:00
Vettel reveals surprise talks with Verstappen over Red Bull goals
F1 Legends

Vettel reveals surprise talks with Verstappen over Red Bull goals

  • April 8, 2025 22:00

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 Today: Sebastian Vettel speculation dismissed, German legend told return 'pointless'

  • 50 minutes ago
Formula 1

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton delivers passionate statement as Ferrari struggles continue

  • 2 uur geleden
Formula 1

Former F1 boss slams Sebastian Vettel speculation as 'rubbish'

  • Today 17:00
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin fires back at NASCAR rival with savage one-liner

  • Today 15:15
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR champion Joey Logano SLAMS Team Penske team-mate in fiery rant

  • Today 14:30
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch team demand issued as Cup Series driver reveals doubts over future

  • Today 13:30
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x