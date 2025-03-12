Sebastian Vettel pays heartwarming tribute to F1 legend Michael Schumacher

close global

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel has paid a heartwarming tribute to his hero Michael Schumacher after a recent appearance at the Race of Champions (ROC), where he drove alongside Michael's son, Mick.

The event took place last weekend in Sydney, Australia, just one week prior to the F1 season opener in Melbourne, with Vettel leading the way as a banner was unfurled encouraging the seven-time champion to 'keep fighting Michael'.

During the event, Vettel formed 'Team Germany' alongside Mick Schumacher, but it was the French contingent of Victor Martins and Sebastian Loeb who were named Nations' Cup winners in the end. Loeb also emerged as the winning driver.

Vettel retired from F1 in 2022
Vettel teamed up with Mick Schumacher for 2025

Emotional Michael Schumacher tributes paid

Vettel is a frequent Race of Champions competitor and has enjoyed three outings alongside Schumacher Jr in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

Before these appearances, the German driver also competed alongside his father, where the two champions won the Nations’ Cup for Germany consecutively from 2007 until 2012.

During the 2025 event in Australia, Vettel unveiled a special tribute to his former team-mate and hero, where he gathered all competing drivers to pay homage to Schumacher.

Michael Schumacher remains one of the greatest F1 drivers

The seven-time world champion suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2013 following a skiing accident, and the family have endeavoured to keep the details of his health private ever since.

In a stunning moment, Vettel, alongside Mick Schumacher and other competitors such as David Coulthard, unfurled a banner that read: “Keep fighting Michael - We miss you."

The message also displayed the website for the Keep Fighting Foundation, a charity founded by the Schumacher family in 2017 that promotes road safety and neuroscience research.

F1 Sebastian Vettel Michael Schumacher Australia Melbourne Race of Champions
