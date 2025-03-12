close global

F1 2025 Fantasy: Best team names and how much drivers like Hamilton and Verstappen cost

With the Australian Grand Prix now just days away, it really is time to get your Formula 1 fantasy team into shape for the 2025 season.

Whilst deciding which teams and drivers to pick in your squad is vitally important, so is a good team name. No more 'Team [your surname]' here, making it clear to everyone in your league that you're probably going to start forgetting to set your lineup after the first week or two. Let's look the part, eh?

Of course, you've got a $100m budget to pick five drivers and two constructors. Sounds simple, right?

But then, if you want Lando Norris, he's going to set you back $29m. If you want to pick his McLaren team as well, that's another $30m. Reckon you can fill the other five slots for a total of $41m? That's a lot of Sauber...

But look, you'll be chopping and changing your team all year once we know who's actually quick on the track in Australia. It's the team name that you need to nail down early.

Good job the team at GPFans have you covered, then.

Lando Norris is the most expensive driver in F1 Fantasy in 2025

What are the best Fantasy F1 team names for 2025?

TKMax
Grin and Bearman It
Sonic the Hadjhog
My Son Is Also Called Bortoleto
Fast Lance Saloon
Andrea Stella Artois
Curious George Russell
Silver Arrows Playbook
(You Gotta) Pay the Stroll Toll
Sainz Baked Beans
I Can Doohan It With A Broken Heart
Whiskey in Hadjar
Make Doohan and Mend
I Love Yuki, I'm Sorry
Trent Alexander Albon
The Incredible Hulks
Shortcrust Piastri
I Fought the Lawson
King Charles
Oconomic Crisis
Kick-Haas
Schteve McLaren
Don't Verstop Me Now
Roscoe's Army
Monza Lisa
Estebanned Team Name
Someone Still Loves You Norris Yeltsin
360 (ft. Lance Stroll)
bort summer
In Fine Vettel
Stroll Along the Barriers
Checout F1
Max Power
Help Me Lewis My Mind
Oscar Nominated
Alonsolar Power
Fernando's Piri Piri
Jos Baby

F1 2025 Fantasy prices

Still thinking about your team composition? Alright, let's list off all the prices so you can keep everything in one place. Starting with F1's new most expensive (fantasy) driver...

Drivers

Driver Team Fantasy Price ($)
Lando Norris McLaren 29.0 million
Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 28.4 million
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 25.9 million
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 24.2 million
Oscar Piastri McLaren 23.0 million
George Russell Mercedes 21.0 million
Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 18.4 million
Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing 18.0 million
Carlos Sainz Williams 13.1 million
Alex Albon Williams 12.0 million
Pierre Gasly Alpine 11.8 million
Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 9.6 million
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 8.8 million
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 8.1 million
Esteban Ocon Haas 7.3 million
Jack Doohan Alpine 7.2 million
Oliver Bearman Haas 6.7 million
Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 6.4 million
Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 6.2 million
Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 6.0 million

While we're at it, how about the constructors, too?

Constructors

Constructor Fantasy Price ($)
McLaren 30.0 million
Ferrari 27.1 million
Red Bull Racing 25.2 million
Mercedes 22.7 million
Williams 13.1 million
Alpine 9.5 million
Aston Martin 8.5 million
Racing Bulls 8.0 million
Haas 7.0 million
Sauber 6.2 million

