F1 2025 Fantasy: Best team names and how much drivers like Hamilton and Verstappen cost

With the Australian Grand Prix now just days away, it really is time to get your Formula 1 fantasy team into shape for the 2025 season.

Whilst deciding which teams and drivers to pick in your squad is vitally important, so is a good team name. No more 'Team [your surname]' here, making it clear to everyone in your league that you're probably going to start forgetting to set your lineup after the first week or two. Let's look the part, eh?

Of course, you've got a $100m budget to pick five drivers and two constructors. Sounds simple, right?

But then, if you want Lando Norris, he's going to set you back $29m. If you want to pick his McLaren team as well, that's another $30m. Reckon you can fill the other five slots for a total of $41m? That's a lot of Sauber...

But look, you'll be chopping and changing your team all year once we know who's actually quick on the track in Australia. It's the team name that you need to nail down early.

Good job the team at GPFans have you covered, then.

Lando Norris is the most expensive driver in F1 Fantasy in 2025

What are the best Fantasy F1 team names for 2025?

TKMax

Grin and Bearman It

Sonic the Hadjhog

My Son Is Also Called Bortoleto

Fast Lance Saloon

Andrea Stella Artois

Curious George Russell

Silver Arrows Playbook

(You Gotta) Pay the Stroll Toll

Sainz Baked Beans

I Can Doohan It With A Broken Heart

Whiskey in Hadjar

Make Doohan and Mend

I Love Yuki, I'm Sorry

Trent Alexander Albon

The Incredible Hulks

Shortcrust Piastri

I Fought the Lawson

King Charles

Oconomic Crisis

Kick-Haas

Schteve McLaren

Don't Verstop Me Now

Roscoe's Army

Monza Lisa

Estebanned Team Name

Someone Still Loves You Norris Yeltsin

360 (ft. Lance Stroll)

bort summer

In Fine Vettel

Stroll Along the Barriers

Checout F1

Max Power

Help Me Lewis My Mind

Oscar Nominated

Alonsolar Power

Fernando's Piri Piri

Jos Baby





F1 2025 Fantasy prices

Still thinking about your team composition? Alright, let's list off all the prices so you can keep everything in one place. Starting with F1's new most expensive (fantasy) driver...

Drivers

While we're at it, how about the constructors, too?

Constructors

Constructor Fantasy Price ($) McLaren 30.0 million Ferrari 27.1 million Red Bull Racing 25.2 million Mercedes 22.7 million Williams 13.1 million Alpine 9.5 million Aston Martin 8.5 million Racing Bulls 8.0 million Haas 7.0 million Sauber 6.2 million

