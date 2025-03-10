F1 weather forecast: Australian Grand Prix conditions - latest from Melbourne

Formula 1 returns this weekend in Melbourne, Australia after a near 100-day absence since last year's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

A whole host of drivers have shifted teams since that race, with three completely new drivers on the grid and three more who have never competed in a full season.

Last season produced a title fight to the wire in the constructors' championship with McLaren stealing their first team victory since 1998, Ferrari coming in a close second and Red Bull falling to P3.

Christian Horner's F1 outfit have dominated both standings in recent years thanks to the dominant force of their star driver Max Verstappen, who claimed his fourth consecutive drivers' title in 2024.

Now however, only two teams have retained the same driver lineup as last season, McLaren and Aston Martin, and with the papaya team looking to assert dominance off the back of their constructors' win in Abu Dhabi, the season opener is hotting up to be an exciting one,

As the Australian Grand Prix returns to its role of the season opener for the first time since 2019, here's how the weather currently looks for this weekend's grand prix.

Lewis Hamilton will compete in his first race for Ferrari this weekend at Albert Park Circuit

Australian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, March 14: FP1 & FP2

The stars of F1 will return to the track on Friday for the first time since pre-season testing concluded in Bahrain last month. The first practice session is set to take place at 12:30 local time (AEDT), and currently, the weather looks positively bright with a zero per cent chance of rain for the session and highs of 27 degrees Celsius.

FP2 will kick off at 4pm local time (AEDT) and is set to run under similar conditions, with no chance of rain and a slightly hotter climate with highs of 32 degrees Celsius.

Saturday, March 15: FP3 & Qualifying

Saturday's sessions at Albert Park will see teams return to their competitive run plans following the final practice session at 12:30 local time (AEDT). FP3 will start with temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius, but still no chance of rain.

Qualifying will begin at 4pm local time (AEDT) and will have warmed up again with highs of 34 degrees Celsius, but light winds are expected despite the continued absence of rain.

Sunday, March 16: Race

Sunday's grand prix will see all 20 drivers line up for the first lights out of 2025 at 3pm local time (AEDT), with slightly more unpredictable weather on the cards.

Light showers are forecast with a 64 per cent chance of rain throughout the duration of this year's first grand prix and wind gusts of between 10 and 11mph.

Be sure to keep an eye on this article throughout the Australian Grand Prix race weekend as we keep the above information updated.

