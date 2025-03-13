Sebastian Vettel addresses F1 hypocrite allegation

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has addressed allegations that he is a 'hypocrite' for caring about the environment whilst also having raced in Formula 1.

Vettel spent 16 years at the pinnacle of motorsport, racing for teams such as Red Bull and Ferrari, among others, on his way to 53 race wins and 122 podium finishes.

Following a stint at Aston Martin, Vettel decided that it was time to retire at the end of 2022 but continues to be a force for change in the motorsport world, particularly surrounding environmental issues.

In 2023, Vettel returned to the F1 paddock for the Japanese Grand Prix, where he introduced his ‘insect hotel’ at the Suzuka track in an attempt to raise awareness over biodiversity.

More recently, the German has also returned to school to undertake an agricultural degree, following a passion for organic farming that started during lockdown.

Sebastian Vettel won four world titles with Red Bull

Sebastian Vettel silences critics

Vettel’s environmental activism has always contrasted with his career as an F1 driver, given that motorsport is frequently criticised for its impact on climate change.

Whilst F1 cars have become increasingly sustainable over the past decade, with power units set to become 50 per cent electric in 2026, the emissions from air travel and the ever-expanding calendar remain a contentious issue in F1’s climate change battle.

In a recent interview, Vettel was asked if he was a ‘hypocrite’ because of his involvement in motorsport, to which the champion produced a shameless and strong response.

Sebastian Vettel has used his platform to highlight environmental issues

"I have to accept this accusation. And yes: I am the biggest hypocrite there is when I talk about environmental issues and at the same time have left such a large footprint," Vettel answered in an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger in Zurich when asked whether he was a hypocrite.

"But should I feel bad about that? We will not solve the problem with shame, but rather by confronting it and looking for solutions.

"We are all hypocrites because we enjoy things that we know are not so good. Do we have to fly to Thailand on holiday? No. But it is also incredibly beautiful there.

"We should not ban travel, but offer technological possibilities that allow us to do the same as before, only more sustainably."

