F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 is back! We are now just hours away from the first weekend of the 2025 season, with practice ahead of the Australian Grand Prix taking place today (Friday, March 14) at Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne.

F1's 2025 campaign looks set to be an absolute thriller, with storylines galore and plenty to watch out for, even on this opening weekend. How will seven-time champion and F1 legend Lewis Hamilton get on with his new team Ferrari, for example, and can Red Bull and reigning world champion Max Verstappen address the slide in form that cost them the constructors' championship in 2024?

At the same time, all eyes will be on McLaren, given their strong finish to last year, and whether or not Lando Norris really is capable of putting up a serious challenge for the world championship. The British star enters 2025 as a four-time grands prix winner and, crucially, the title favorite.

On top of all of that, there are also several new faces on the grid this year, with an array of young talent snatching seats that were up for grabs. Liam Lawson, Kimi Antonelli, Ollie Bearman, Isack Hadjar, Jack Doohan and Gabriel Bortoleto are all set to embark on their first full season in the sport this weekend, and it will be incredibly exciting to see what potential they have as the season unfolds.

With all of that said, let's get into the details of when each practice session starts this weekend and how you can watch it all unfold live on TV.

F1 2025 kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix this weekend

F1 2025: Australian Grand Prix start times

Practice action at the Australian Grand Prix starts today (Friday, March 14) with FP1 taking place at 12:30 pm local time. Although, technically, it will still be Thursday in the United States, with a start time of 9:30 pm ET on Thursday.

FP2 takes place later on Friday, with a start time of 4 pm in Melbourne. Saturday's FP3 action gets underway at 12:30 pm local time.

Find all of the session start times converted to your local time zone below.

Australian Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, March 14, 2025

Location Start Time Local Time (AEDT) 12:30 PM New York, United States (ET) 9:30 PM (Thursday) Chicago, United States (CT) 8:30 PM (Thursday) Denver, United States (MT) 7:30 PM (Thursday) Los Angeles, United States (PT) 6:30 PM (Thursday) London, United Kingdom (GMT) 1:30 AM Sydney, Australia (AEDT) 12:30 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACDT) 12 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 9:30 AM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 7:30 PM Berlin, Germany (CET) 2:30 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 10:30 AM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 3:30 AM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 3:30 AM Beijing, China (CST) 9:30 AM New Delhi, India (IST) 7 AM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 10:30 PM (Thursday) Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 9:30 AM

Australian Grand Prix FP2 start times - Friday, March 14, 2025

Location New Start Time Local Time (AEDT) 4:00 PM New York, United States (ET) 1:00 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 12:00 AM Denver, United States (MT) 11:00 PM (Thursday) Los Angeles, United States (PT) 10:00 PM (Thursday) London, United Kingdom (GMT) 5:00 AM Sydney, Australia (AEDT) 4:00 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACDT) 3:30 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 1:00 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 11:00 PM (Thursday) Berlin, Germany (CET) 6:00 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 2:00 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 7:00 AM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 7:00 AM Beijing, China (CST) 1:00 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 10:30 AM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 2:00 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 1:00 PM

Australian Grand Prix FP3 start times - Saturday, March 15, 2025

Location Start Time Local Time (AEDT) 12:30 PM New York, United States (ET) 9:30 PM (Friday) Chicago, United States (CT) 8:30 PM (Friday) Denver, United States (MT) 7:30 PM (Friday) Los Angeles, United States (PT) 6:30 PM (Friday) London, United Kingdom (GMT) 1:30 AM Sydney, Australia (AEDT) 12:30 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACDT) 12 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 9:30 AM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 7:30 PM Berlin, Germany (CET) 2:30 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 10:30 AM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 3:30 AM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 3:30 AM Beijing, China (CST) 9:30 AM New Delhi, India (IST) 7 AM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 10:30 PM (Friday) Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 9:30 AM

How to watch Australian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Practice from the 2025 Australian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States. However, different sessions are set to be shown in different places.

FP1 will be shown on ESPN+, for example, but FP2 will be broadcast live on ESPN2. Then, when Saturday's FP3 action gets underway, it's back to ESPN+.

With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

