Lewis Hamilton Ferrari title BOOST emerges after pre-season testing

With pre-season testing in the books, Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari are deemed to have 'won' the three days, according to GPFans readers.

Over three days at the Bahrain International Circuit, Hamilton, Ferrari, and all of the other drivers and teams put their cars through their paces ahead of the season opening Australian Grand Prix later this month.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner issues 2026 statement as shock Red Bull retirement announced

READ MORE: F1 legend Lewis Hamilton issues defiant response over Donald Trump controversy

Ferrari looked strong throughout the three days of testing, with Hamilton's time on day two being the second-fastest of the whole testing event, while both he and Charles Leclerc were near the top of the testing time sheets when swapping running throughout the three days.

Hamilton is hoping to once again be able to challenge for a record-breaking eighth world championship title, having suffered three dismal seasons with Mercedes following a great period of success from 2014-2020.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton FIRES BACK at brutal Toto Wolff criticism as strong statement issued

Lewis Hamilton is hoping to challenge for the 2025 championship

Lewis Hamilton managed to get in 162 laps across the three days of testing

Ferrari the big winners of testing?

Following pre-season testing, Hamilton has been handed a definitive verdict about his team's performance, as the Brit completed 162 laps in his new SF-25.

GPFans readers were asked to vote for which team they believe 'won' testing, with Ferrari claiming the victory with 41% of the vote.

2024 constructors' champions McLaren are big favorites to challenge for both titles once again in 2025, but a shaky final day may have been what led to them receiving just 21% of the vote.

Lando Norris struggled with the rear end of his car on Friday, and suffered a couple of huge moments, almost losing his new car into the barriers at one stage of the day.

Williams came third in the GPFans poll with 19% of the vote, after Carlos Sainz managed to claim the fastest time of testing, and his team-mate Alex Albon also displayed strong pace on day three.

However, Red Bull have been hit with a dismal verdict, with just four per cent of fans believing they were the winners of testing, after both Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson seemingly struggled with their RB21, with the team hoping it was just teething problems.

READ MORE: Red Bull chief Christian Horner SLAMS F1 rival in X-RATED verdict

Related