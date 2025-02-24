close global

F1 2025 Testing: Bahrain start times, schedule, TV channels and live stream

After Formula 1's stunning car launch in London, all ten teams and their drivers are finally set to hit the track in Bahrain this week for three days of pre-season testing ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Set to be held at Bahrain International Circuit this year, pre-season is often an indicator of just where teams are at ahead of the season opener, which is set to be held in Melbourne, Australia in March.

With no major regulation changes over the winter, cars are expected to converge even further, with several drivers and teams set to be in contention for both championships, making 2025 one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in some time.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen, for example, can make it five championships in a row after yet more success in 2024, but the likes of Lando Norris, new Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc, will be looking to stop him and snatch the glory for themselves. If Hamilton were to win the championship this season, it would be a record-breaking eighth crown, whilst for Norris, it would be a maiden title victory.

The McLaren star and his team very much know what it feels like to win the constructors' championship, however, having claimed that accolade in 2024.

Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes will all have eyes set on catching the papaya team this season, though, meaning there should be excitement right throughout the 24 grands prix and six sprints.

We cannot wait for the action to kick off in a few days and below, we've got all the details you need to know in terms of the schedule, timings, and how you can watch live.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning drivers' champion
Lewis Hamilton is driving for Ferrari in 2025

F1 2025 testing start times and schedule

F1 testing ahead of the 2025 season gets underway on Wednesday, February 26 and is set to last through to Friday, February 28.

Please find all of the dates and session times below.

Date Testing Day Bahrain (AST) New York (ET) Chicago (CT) Denver (MT) Los Angeles (PT) London (GMT) Central Europe (CET)
Wednesday, February 26 Day 1 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM 2:00 AM - 11:00 AM 1:00 AM - 10:00 AM 12:00 AM - 9:00 AM 11:00 PM - 8:00 AM (Feb 25-26) 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday, February 27 Day 2 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM 2:00 AM - 11:00 AM 1:00 AM - 10:00 AM 12:00 AM - 9:00 AM 11:00 PM - 8:00 AM (Feb 26-27) 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday, February 28 Day 3 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM 2:00 AM - 11:00 AM 1:00 AM - 10:00 AM 12:00 AM - 9:00 AM 11:00 PM - 8:00 AM (Feb 27-28) 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

F1 2025 Testing - How to watch on TV

This week's testing at Bahrain International Circuit will be broadcast live each day, with various ways to watch.

For example, in selected countries, F1 TV Pro subscribers will be able to catch the action live on that platform. However, testing coverage will also be shown by different broadcasters around the world, depending on who owns the TV rights in your respective territory.

In the United States, ESPN holds the broadcast rights for F1 coverage and as such, testing will be available to watch in full on ESPN+.

To find out the F1 broadcaster for the 2025 season in your country, please see below.

Country F1 Broadcaster(s)
USA ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Africa SuperSport
Albania DigitAlb
Armenia FastSports
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Azerbaijan Idman Azerbaijan
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Bosnia Sport Klub
Brazil TV Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Cambodia beIN SPORTS
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Caribbean Rush Sports
China To be confirmed
Chinese Taipei Videoland, ELTA
Croatia Sport Klub
Cyprus Cytavision
Czech Republic & Slovakia Nova
Denmark TV3, Viaplay
Estonia Go3 Estonia, TV3
Eurasia Setanta Sports
Finland Viaplay
France Canal+
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
Greece ANT1, ANT1+
Hong Kong beIN SPORTS, Now Sports 1 & 2
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Iceland Viaplay
India FanCode
Indonesia beIN SPORTS
In-Ship & In-Flight Sport 24, Sport 24 Extra
Israel Sport 5
Italy Sky Italia
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Kosovo Sport Klub, Artmotion Kosovo
Laos beIN SPORTS
Latin America ESPN
Latvia Go3 Latvia, TV3
Lithuania Viaplay, Go3 Lithuania
Luxembourg RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg
Macedonia Sport Klub
Malaysia & Brunei beIN SPORTS
MENA beIN Sports
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Montenegro Sport Klub
Myanmar Canal+ Sports, Canal+ ACTION
Netherlands Viaplay
New Zealand Sky NZ
Norway V sport 1, Viaplay
Papua New Guinea & Pacific Islands TVWAN Sports
Philippines beIN SPORTS
Poland Eleven Sports
Portugal DAZN
Romania Antena
Serbia Sport Klub
Singapore beIN SPORTS
Slovenia Sport Klub
South Korea Coupang Play
Spain and Andorra DAZN
Sweden Viaplay
Switzerland SRF, RSI, RTS
Thailand beIN SPORTS
Turkey beIN SPORTS
Ukraine Setanta Ukraine
United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland Sky Sports, Channel 4
Vietnam K+

What is F1 testing?

F1 testing provides three days for all ten teams to put their cars through their paces ahead of the season opener, which will be held in Australia this year.

Over the winter, teams will have designed new cars and/or components and testing is their first place to put them to the test on a real track.

Where is F1 testing?

F1 testing in 2025 is taking place in Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Bahrain has hosted testing every year since 2021, with it previously being held at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain.

Which drivers will take part in testing?

All 20 F1 drivers signed up full-time for the 2025 season will take part in testing this year.

With just one car between each team, each driver will split the responsibility of putting the car through its paces. All teams are yet to reveal exactly who will be driving and when.

Can I watch F1 testing for free?

Highlights from each day of testing are likely to be available on the official F1 YouTube channel and these are free to watch for all fans.

