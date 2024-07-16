Stunning grid return 'within reach' for AXED F1 star

Former Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher is confident about his chances of a return to the grid full-time.

Mick, who is the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, currently races in the FIA WEC and performs reserve driver duties for Mercedes in F1 after being axed by Haas in 2022.

Although he did a solid job in 2021, he was unable to score a single championship point in a Haas car that finished bottom of the constructors' standings that season.

His first world championship point did not come until 2022, but Schumacher was largely outperformed by team-mate Kevin Magnussen in that season, and a plethora of costly mistakes marred his campaign.

It was ultimately those mistakes and crashes that forced then-team principal Guenther Steiner to react, replacing Schumacher with the more experienced Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.

Mick Schumacher is an option for Alpine in 2025

Mick Schumacher is the son of F1 great Michael Schumacher

Schumacher seeks F1 return

In WEC, Schumacher races for Alpine, and with the team having a vacant seat for 2025, team boss Bruno Famin has confirmed that the German driver is an option they are considering.

Perhaps because of this, Schumacher is confident that his solid performances in WEC will result in driving in F1 once again.

"My chances in Formula 1 seem to be pretty good so far," said the 25-year-old in an interview with the French news agency AFP.

"For me, it is important to return to Formula 1 to show what I can do.

"At the moment, Formula 1 is within reach. I have to make sure that I do not become too confident, that I continue to persevere, and make sure that there is a plan B in case it does not work out.

"My plan was always Formula 1, now we have to wait and see what opportunities present themselves to me," he said. "I have decided that I will wait for Formula 1 as long as necessary."

