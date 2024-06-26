close global

Schumacher receives F1 opportunity ahead of potential 2025 return

Mick Schumacher is going to have the chance to impress a Formula 1 team and earn a 2025 drive with a test in old machinery.

The German dropped off the grid in 2022 following a few mediocre seasons to start off his F1 career.

Since then, the young German has continued to sharpen his skills, performing reserve driver duties for the Mercedes F1 team, whilst also racing for Alpine in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Schumacher recently raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 'Hypercar' category, for example, but suffered disappointment when his team car was retired due to engine issues.

Mick Schumacher is a reserve driver for Mercedes F1 team
Mick Schumacher competes in the FIA WEC for Alpine

Will Mick Schumacher return to F1?

Given his association with the Alpine brand, with the team having vacancies in F1 next season, Schumacher has been linked with the Enstone-based French outfit.

In fact, team boss Bruno Famin has even confirmed that Schumacher is one of the options that the team are looking at for 2025.

It appears the Alpine boss was serious, too, following a recent revelation surrounding Schumacher and the Alpine F1 outfit.

Mick Schumacher is an option for Alpine's F1 team for 2025

According to Motorsport-Magazin.com, Schumacher will test an Alpine F1 car for the first time in the upcoming days, with a test set to take place at Le Castellet in 2022 machinery.

This certainly gives the young German a chance to impress ahead of a decision being made on the team's 2025 lineup.

Also set to feature at the test is former Formula 2 driver and current Alpine F1 reserve Jack Doohan - another name that is also reportedly in the mix for a 2025 seat.

Mercedes Formula 1 Alpine Mick Schumacher Bruno Famin 24 Hours of Le Mans
