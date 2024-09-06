Mercedes plan to address Antonelli's SHOCKING F1 debut

Mercedes have revealed that they plan to address Kimi Antonelli's shocking F1 debut by holding talks with the youngster.

The 18-year-old made his first F1 appearance at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, replacing George Russell for FP1.

Antonelli initially demonstrated immense speed around Monza, as he looked to assert himself in his first session.

However, his first outing in the W15 was cut short when he spun into the Parabolica corner and crashed into the barrier.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli currently competes in Formula 2 with Prema Racing

Mercedes have three wins so far this season

Mercedes to talk over dismal F1 debut with Antonelli

With his spot on the grid already confirmed for 2025, Antonelli's crash will not impact his position with the team but rather dent his confidence.

In a debrief on Mercedes F1's YouTube channel, engineer Andrew Shovlin confirmed that the youngster will get a chance to redeem himself and feature in another Friday practice session.

"Obviously, he didn't get as much mileage as we'd hoped for, we have been doing and we are doing work with some of our previous cars giving Kimi the opportunity to experience the car, the tyres over a range of circuits," he said.

"So that's going to continue, bit of a shame that he had that accident at Parabolica, the pace was certainly good.

Andrew Shovlin has been with Mercedes since it's re-entry as a F1 team back in 2010

"We'll chat to him about building up a bit more gently in future and how you approach the race weekend.

"We're looking forward to getting him in the car again."

