F1 Results Today: Hamilton replacement CRASHES on debut as Verstappen back on top

Kimi Antonelli was the focus in FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday afternoon, making one of the most-hyped Formula 1 debuts in years – only for him to bring out a red flag with a massive crash just ten minutes into the session.

Antonelli was in George Russell's car for the practice session, having finally been allowed to obtain his superlicense after turning 18 years old.

The Italian was flying around the famous parabolica corner when he lost control of the car, spinning off into the barriers at high speed and clambering out of the wrecked car to head off to the medical centre.

Antonelli wasn't the only driver jumping into an unfamiliar car on Friday though, with Franco Colapinto replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams for the rest of the season. Colapinto's hour on track went somewhat better than Antonelli's – he made it the full hour, for one thing – but he went off at the exact same spot at the Italian in the dying seconds of the session, just saving it from the wall.

The top of the timing sheets was relatively familiar, with the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both in the top four at the team's home race.

F1 FP1 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:21.676sec

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.228s

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.241s

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.450s

5. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.451s

6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.523s

7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.538s

8. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.544s

9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.635s

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.639s

11. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.896s

12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.929s

13. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.038s

14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.087s

15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.178s

16. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.188s

17. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.204s

18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.204s

19. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.481s

20. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +2.279s



