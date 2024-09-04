Hamilton SLAMS rival F1 team over costly mistake
Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton put some of his grid rivals on blast following their costly error at the Italian Grand Prix.
Hamilton himself endured a very difficult weekend in Monza, finishing the race in P5 in front of his soon-to-be adoring crowd.
This came after a tricky qualifying on Saturday in which the Mercedes star was furious with his own performance.
However, after the grand prix on Sunday, Hamilton was critical of others, too, assessing the performance of one of his rival teams.
Did McLaren throw away a Monza victory?
Whilst Lando Norris started the race from pole position, he was soon overtaken by his team-mate Oscar Piastri on the opening lap of the race.
McLaren decided to opt for a two-stop strategy, and finished with Piastri in P2 and Norris in P3 as Charles Leclerc took a popular win.
Hamilton criticized McLaren’s strategy after the race and claimed that they could have made a one-stop work had they not pushed as hard.
“I think McLaren had the pace. They just pushed too hard,” Hamilton said to Sky Sports.
“They were doing much too fast laps early on, and killed the tyres. And they, I guess they literally had planned for a two-stop.
“That's why they were pushing so hard. If they just backed off and gone longer they could, for sure, have made a one-stop.
“But I could tell, I was getting the information of the the times they were doing, and there's no way your tyres are going to last at that pace.”
