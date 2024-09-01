Ricciardo slammed with DOUBLE FIA penalty at Monza

Daniel Ricciardo has been slammed with a double penalty from the FIA at the Italian Grand Prix.

It has been a nightmare outing for RB so far at Monza, with Ricciardo involved in an incident with Nico Hulkenberg during the opening lap.

The Australian squeezed the Haas who was forced off the track, with the RB star receiving a 5-second time penalty.

Ricciardo was then given a further penalty after his mechanics touched his car during the time he was supposed to be serving his first penalty.

Daniel Ricciardo has been hit with two penalties at Monza

Yuki Tsunoda has been forced to retire from the Italian GP

Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo endure nightmare start at Monza

In addition to his incident with Ricciardo, Hulkenberg was also involved in a collision with Ricciardo's RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda at the first corner on lap six.

The Haas star damaged his front wing, with the German clearly at fault on this occasion.

As a result of the damage, Tsunoda was forced to retire his car to the RB garage.

Hulkenberg received a ten-second time penalty for the collision and must fight back through the field to recover the lost time.

