close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo slammed with DOUBLE FIA penalty at Monza

Ricciardo slammed with DOUBLE FIA penalty at Monza

Ricciardo slammed with DOUBLE FIA penalty at Monza

Ricciardo slammed with DOUBLE FIA penalty at Monza

Daniel Ricciardo has been slammed with a double penalty from the FIA at the Italian Grand Prix.

It has been a nightmare outing for RB so far at Monza, with Ricciardo involved in an incident with Nico Hulkenberg during the opening lap.

READ MORE: Hamilton replacement RED FLAGS debut session with huge crash

The Australian squeezed the Haas who was forced off the track, with the RB star receiving a 5-second time penalty.

Ricciardo was then given a further penalty after his mechanics touched his car during the time he was supposed to be serving his first penalty.

READ MORE: Hamilton replacement RED FLAGS debut session with huge crash

Daniel Ricciardo has been hit with two penalties at Monza
Yuki Tsunoda has been forced to retire from the Italian GP

Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo endure nightmare start at Monza

In addition to his incident with Ricciardo, Hulkenberg was also involved in a collision with Ricciardo's RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda at the first corner on lap six.

The Haas star damaged his front wing, with the German clearly at fault on this occasion.

As a result of the damage, Tsunoda was forced to retire his car to the RB garage.

Hulkenberg received a ten-second time penalty for the collision and must fight back through the field to recover the lost time.

READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver

Related

Daniel Ricciardo FIA Yuki Tsunoda Nico Hulkenberg RB Monza
Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza weather forecast - latest today
Italian Grand Prix

Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza weather forecast - latest today

  • Today 12:00
F1 Today: Italian Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
Italian Grand Prix

F1 Today: Italian Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • Today 11:00

Latest News

Breaking F1 News

Haas F1 star on verge of RACE BAN after FIA penalty

  • 16 minutes ago
Breaking F1 News

Ricciardo slammed with DOUBLE FIA penalty at Monza

  • 21 minutes ago
Italian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it

  • 40 minutes ago
Italian Grand Prix

Verstappen calls for Hamilton PENALTY as Mercedes star forced off

  • 46 minutes ago
IndyCar Series

IndyCar Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 start times, schedule and TV channels

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup 2024

NASCAR Race Today at Darlington: Cook Out Southern 500 start times and how to watch live

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x