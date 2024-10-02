Hamilton plans personal payday with MEGA Ferrari ‘signing’

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton could be set to back himself after a huge personal financial move has been reported by an F1 journalist.

The British star has signed a contract to drive for Ferrari for the 2025 season and beyond, but could potentially be set to sign another mega deal with the team according to reports.

Hamilton has endured a rough couple of seasons with Mercedes since the Silver Arrows last won the constructors' championship in 2021, despite displaying moments of brilliance his fans have come to know and love.

His final race at Silverstone with Mercedes saw Hamilton secure a glorious home victory earlier this year, with team principal Toto Wolff branding the performance as a 'fairytale'.

With two more wins under his belt this season, critics began to question if the 39-year-old's move to Maranello was the right decision after Mercedes began to look competitive once again.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes to race for Ferrari from 2025 onwards

Hamilton's own brand set for Ferrari sponsor

Ahead of the 39-year-old's switch to Ferrari, F1 journalist Joe Saward claims it could be Hamilton's own company that will sponsor him in the scarlet machinery.

Saward claims to have attended every grand prix since 1988 and following the Singapore GP, revealed in his latest installment of 'green notebook' that a rumour surrounding Hamilton had been circling the paddock.

Saward's blog claimed: “One interesting rumour in the Singapore paddock was that Lewis Hamilton might end up sponsoring himself at Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton could become his own sponsor in rumoured Ferrari deal

“OK, that sounds a bit odd, but in August the giant French Pernod Ricard company, the second largest wine and spirits company in the world, bought into a non-alcoholic tequila brand called Almave, which just happens to be owned by a certain L Hamilton, in league with the Copper firm, which used to manage him and a Mexican distillery called Casa Lumbre.

“The goal of the alliance with Pernod Ricard was to use the French firm for global distribution and to tap into its experience in building up new brands.

Saward concluded: “The word is that Almave might be signed as a Ferrari sponsor next year.”

