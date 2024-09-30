Hamilton US GP win chances BOOSTED as Mercedes make exciting reveal

Lewis Hamilton's chances of a sixth Formula 1 victory at the United States Grand Prix have been boosted after an exciting Mercedes reveal.

Hamilton has had a mixed season so far in 2024, with Mercedes' performance constantly fluctuating.

The seven-time champion has, however, won two races at Silverstone and Spa. Those two wins were the 104th and 105th of his career and ended a drought that had been in place since 2021.

It is Hamilton's final season with Mercedes - the team with which he has won six of his seven world championship titles, following the announcement that he will head to Ferrari for 2025 and beyond.

Lewis Hamilton has had a difficult 2024

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix in July

Hamilton looking for victories

With six races of his Mercedes career left, Hamilton will be hoping to claim a third win of the season before heading off to Maranello.

Mercedes had looked like the fastest team on the grid during a brief period in the summer, when their two drivers won three out of four races before the summer break.

However, their pace seems to have dropped off a cliff, with Hamilton unable to pick up a podium in any of the last four races.

Now, Mercedes technical director James Allison has provided an update on the team's struggles in Singapore last time out and suggested that there will be updates to be installed before the United States GP.

Lewis Hamilton will be targeting a sixth win at COTA

Hamilton has enjoyed great success at the circuit previously, with five wins to his name, and Mercedes upgrades will only boost his chances of adding to that tally.

"We will be trying to figure out how to mitigate what ailed us this weekend, how to figure out how to make the tires run better on these overheating circuits," Allison revealed on the team's race debrief.

"We'll be also doing quite a lot of work to bring our last upgrade of the season together.

"We've got quite a fairly substantial set of new clothes for the car coming for Austin that we hope will give us a decent weekend there."

