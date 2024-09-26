Hamilton PERPLEXED by costly Mercedes decision

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton was left perplexed following a hugely costly call by Mercedes at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The British star made the revelation in the aftermath of the race where he fell down from his starting position, eventually finishing in P6.

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'

It was another frustrating afternoon for the 39-year-old, who now has just six races left at Mercedes before he makes the move to Ferrari.

Hamilton had been hoping to end his time at the Brackley-based outfit on a high, and his surprise victories before the summer break suggested he was capable of adding to his record-breaking tally before the season ended.

But the Brit has now gone four races in succession without featuring on the podium, as his early season struggles appear to have resurfaced.

READ MORE: Ricciardo F1 career unfinished as opportunities prepare to open

Hamilton finished sixth in Singapore despite starting on the second row

The seven-time world champion will join Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton left angry by Mercedes

Having started the day at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in third, he was left to lament the team's decision to start him on a soft set of tires, insisting that he didn't agree with the move.

His team-mate George Russell, meanwhile, began the race on mediums, and was one of three drivers to pass Hamilton as he dropped down the order.

Speaking at an event in Kuala Lumpur for Mercedes sponsor Petronas, Hamilton explained: “It wasn’t fun,"

“We sat in our meeting in the morning ahead of the race and the night before they had already mentioned that they would like to split the cars.

Hamilton was put on a different strategy from George Russell last weekend

READ MORE: Ricciardo boss announces 'FINAL' future discussions

“I was a bit perplexed by it, because in the past when we’ve ever been in that position, if George has qualified well, like he normally does and I’m out of the top 10 or something, then we would split the strategies.

“But when we were so close it didn’t make sense to me and so I battled as hard as I could to fight to go onto the medium tyre but the team continued to suggest that I start on the soft.

"And then they took the tire blankets off and everyone was on mediums. I was so angry - already from that moment I am frustrated.

“I had to stop on Lap 17 and I knew from that moment that the race was done for me because the hard tire was going to be a struggle in that heat."

READ MORE: FIA confirm Verstappen and Norris legal inspection after Singapore Grand Prix

Related