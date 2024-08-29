F1 CEO claims Hamilton-Ferrari move will be 'EXPLOSIVE'

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has claimed that Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari will be 'explosive'.

The seven-time world champion shocked the world of F1 when he announced he would be departing from Mercedes to join Ferrari for 2025.

READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

The 39-year-old has recently endured a number of frustrating seasons at his current team, having been replaced by Red Bull star Max Verstappen as F1's dominant force.

He has, however, shown glimpses of his undoubted talent in 2024, claiming an emotional victory at Silverstone, before following that up with a win in Spa in his last outing before the summer break.

Though a title this season remains unrealistic despite his return to form, his performances over recent months have sparked hope that a change in scenery next year will enable him to secure an elusive eighth championship.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will move to Ferrari in 2025

The 105-time race winner will team up with Charles Leclerc from next season

Domenicali highlights Ferrari 'responsibility'

Speculation over who will replace him next season continues to dominate the headlines, with young talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli widely believed to be the man Toto Wolff plans to sign.

Verstappen had also been linked with a shock move to his F1 rivals, but that option now appears unlikely in the short term, at least.

While there are a number of uncertainties going into next season, the confirmed prospect of Hamilton lining up in red has sparked much excitement, with Domenicali now sharing his thoughts on the move.

READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star

Stefano Domenicali is excited to see what Hamilton can do in red next season

Speaking to Italian media outlet, La Repubblica, the 59-year-old said: “[The Hamilton signing] is great news for F1: the first photos of Lewis dressed in red will go around the world.

"And it will attract a new audience, uniting the Ferrari world and the personal one, so different for Hamilton.

"It will be something explosive. It is important that they feel the responsibility of following a champion who wants to end his career winning and leaving his mark in Maranello, something that few have done."

READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star

Related