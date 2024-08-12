NASCAR star says rival has ‘ALWAYS SUCKED’ in X-rated rant
NASCAR star Joey Logano has slammed his rival Austin Dillon following a thrilling race at the Cook Out 400 at Richmond.
Dillon won the race in controversial circumstances, his first NASCAR Cup race win for over two years, and as a result made it through to the playoffs.
However, his competitors were left reeling following a couple of last lap incidents which went unpunished following the race conclusion.
Dillon firstly went deep into a corner and knocked Logano into the wall, before turning in on Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, knocking him into the wall before going on to take his fifth career victory and first top five finish of the NASCAR Cup season.
Logano furious with Dillon
In the aftermath of the race, Logano's disappointment turned into fury at his rival, calling him a 'piece of cr**'.
"When you get that far ahead, that’s three to four car lengths ahead into [Turn] 3 - I even backed up the entry," Logano told media.
"I was like, ‘I’ll just wrap the bottom here. I’m good,’ and he just drives in so hard.
"Obviously, he didn’t make the turn because he hit me and [Hamlin] was going to win the race, so he had no intention to race. I beat him fair and square on the restart and he just pulls a chicken shit move.
"He’s a piece of cr**. He sucks. He’s sucked his whole career and now he’s going to be in the playoffs. Good for him, I guess."
Asked if he thought NASCAR should penalise Dillon for how he won the race, Logano conceded: "I don’t know. Apparently, it’s OK. What do you want me to say?
"Apparently, he can come from five car lengths back and completely wreck someone and then wreck another one to the line and we’re going to call that racing.
