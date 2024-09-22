NASCAR Bristol Results: Larson DOMINATES under the lights as Hamlin rescues playoff bid
NASCAR Bristol Results: Larson DOMINATES under the lights as Hamlin rescues playoff bid
Kyle Larson dominated his rivals at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night, taking a phenomenal victory at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race just as NASCAR prepared to eliminate four playoff stars.
Larson had started on the front row after qualifying behind Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Alex Bowman on Friday but ensured he was the leading man come the checkered flag having been at the front of the order for an astonishing 462 laps out of 500.
READ MORE: Daytona 500 legend SLAMS NASCAR over officiating
Another of Larson's Hendrick Motorsports team-mates, Chase Elliot, came home in second, but was 7.088 seconds behind, emphasizing the #5 driver's dominance.
The top five was rounded out by Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell, with the latter two stars ensuring they advanced to the playoffs round of 12 set to get underway in Kansas City next weekend.
Unfortunately, the same could not be said for the likes of Harrison Burton, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr, and Ty Gibbs, who have now all been eliminated.
Gibbs in particular will be disappointed to have been cut given that he started the night above the drop line, but his 15th place finish combined with Hamlin's P4 sealed his fate.
Official NASCAR Quaker State 400 results
1. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
4. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
7. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
8. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
9. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
13. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
14. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
15. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
21. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
23. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
28. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
29. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
30. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
31. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
33. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
34. Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Power Source Ford
35. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
36. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
37. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
READ MORE: NASCAR legend WARNS Jordan-owned team after refusing charter deal
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Bristol Results: Larson DOMINATES under the lights as Hamlin rescues playoff bid
- 20 minutes ago
F1 starting grid with penalties applied for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start times, TV channel and live stream
- Today 07:00
F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP
- Today 04:00
IndyCar team caught up in SHOCK FBI investigation
- Today 02:00
HUGE championship twist as McLaren lose FIA LEGALITY battle
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov