Busch team hint at NASCAR CONSPIRACY after Homestead incidents

The team behind #8 Cup Series driver Kyle Busch have suggested that NASCAR are out to get their man after multiple incidents at Homestead-Miami.

Although not competing in the playoffs this season after failing to qualify, Busch still has plenty to race for in the remainder of this season.

READ MORE: NASCAR Homestead-Miami Results Today: MAGICAL final lap clinches Reddick Championship 4 spot

The Richard Childress Racing driver is chasing down a victory in a 20th consecutive Cup Series season before 2024 is out - a win that would see him break his own record of 19 consecutive seasons with a victory.

So far he has had no luck, though, despite coming close on several occasions with five top-five finishes to his name, including two consecutive second-place finishes, in 2024.

To make matters even worse, in recent weeks, a victory for Busch has felt as far away as ever, and things did not change at Homestead-Miami on Sunday.

READ MORE: Childress makes DAMNING revelation after Jordan and Hamlin file NASCAR lawsuit

Kyle Busch is chasing a record-breaking win in NASCAR this season

Busch team hit out at NASCAR

In the race, Busch eventually came home way down the order in P31, but this was not helped by a penalty given to him that he and his team strongly disagreed with.

During a stage break at the end of stage one, Busch was flagged for a safety violation by NASCAR, for which he was sent to the back of the field. His team not only questioned this, but appeared to suggest that the series were out to get them.

After Busch queried the penalty, his crew chief Randall Burnett replied: "It was an orange line violation. Your left sides were inside the orange line,"

"Sorry, I've been down here trying to talk to the officials, trying to get it figured the f*** out."

After further debate over the penalty on the radio, Busch's spotter Derek Kneeland said: "Well, if anybody's going to get the bulls***, it's going to be us,"

"It's par for the course this year."

Tyler Reddick was the man to win at Homestead-Miami, with Busch P31

That was not the end of the matter, with the penalty still on Busch's mind as he made yet another infringement - this time pitting outside of the box - that the team disagreed with at the end of stage 2.

"So, clarification on pitting outside the box - we didn't do anything," Busch said, questioning his second violation. "We backed up."

Burnett responded: "Yeah, I know. I'm down here arguing with them,"

"We didn't do anything wrong. They just f****** with us like normal. But we did not pit outside the box, so, I don't know what they're talking about."

The above comments appear to suggest that the series are conspiring against Busch in some way, which whilst not a direct claim, is still somewhat controversial.

The #8 driver and his team have just two races remaining to secure the elusive record-breaking victory they have long been seeking.

READ MORE: Norris name-dropped as NASCAR star Larson makes exciting F1 reveal

Related