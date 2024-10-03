ICONIC sponsor at risk of quitting NASCAR

FedEx are set to continue backing away from their NASCAR sponsorship commitments in 2025, with some suggestions that the brand may withdraw from the sport entirely.

The global delivery giant has sponsored Joe Gibbs Racing since 2005, but have been cutting back their commitment to Denny Hamlin's #11 Toyota since 2021.

Indeed, FedEx has only been the primary sponsor for the #11 car on ten occasions this year, with several other companies featuring on the playoff star's car in races around the country.

The Sports Business Journal report that Joe Gibbs Racing are looking for further sponsorship opportunities for the 2025 season in anticipation of FedEx cutting their contribution even more, and possibly completely.

Denny Hamlin's crew could be looking for a new sponsor

What is FedEx's deal with Joe Gibbs Racing?

Hamlin has been the full-time driver for the #11 car since 2006, having split the drive with a number of others in the 2005 season, winning 54 races in a staggeringly successful partnership which has nevertheless failed to produce a Cup Series title.

At the peak of their partnership with the team, FedEx were pumping in $25m in rights fees alone. While that figure has obviously come down in recent years, the Memphis-based company's complete withdrawal would still leave a hole in the team's finances.

Hamlin is still battling in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, finishing eighth at the Kansas Speedway on the weekend, but admitted after the race that he's struggling with his mindset.

Speaking after the race, won by Ross Chastain, Hamlin said: "We should have won the race. We had the fastest car but every time we get to the top-three, the caution comes out and we restart 15th-20th. You can't show how fast your car is when you're in the back of the pack...Eventually you run out of laps and somebody else wins."

"I'm not in it mentally, I can tell you that," he added. "There are lots of wires crossed and bolts loose at the moment. But what can you do? I'll just do the best I can to drive the car."

