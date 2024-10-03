ICONIC sponsor at risk of quitting NASCAR
ICONIC sponsor at risk of quitting NASCAR
FedEx are set to continue backing away from their NASCAR sponsorship commitments in 2025, with some suggestions that the brand may withdraw from the sport entirely.
The global delivery giant has sponsored Joe Gibbs Racing since 2005, but have been cutting back their commitment to Denny Hamlin's #11 Toyota since 2021.
NASCAR PLAYOFF STANDINGS: How the playoff race looks after Kansas City race
Indeed, FedEx has only been the primary sponsor for the #11 car on ten occasions this year, with several other companies featuring on the playoff star's car in races around the country.
The Sports Business Journal report that Joe Gibbs Racing are looking for further sponsorship opportunities for the 2025 season in anticipation of FedEx cutting their contribution even more, and possibly completely.
READ MORE: Michael Jordan team SUE NASCAR after 'very serious threat'
What is FedEx's deal with Joe Gibbs Racing?
Hamlin has been the full-time driver for the #11 car since 2006, having split the drive with a number of others in the 2005 season, winning 54 races in a staggeringly successful partnership which has nevertheless failed to produce a Cup Series title.
At the peak of their partnership with the team, FedEx were pumping in $25m in rights fees alone. While that figure has obviously come down in recent years, the Memphis-based company's complete withdrawal would still leave a hole in the team's finances.
Hamlin is still battling in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, finishing eighth at the Kansas Speedway on the weekend, but admitted after the race that he's struggling with his mindset.
Speaking after the race, won by Ross Chastain, Hamlin said: "We should have won the race. We had the fastest car but every time we get to the top-three, the caution comes out and we restart 15th-20th. You can't show how fast your car is when you're in the back of the pack...Eventually you run out of laps and somebody else wins."
"I'm not in it mentally, I can tell you that," he added. "There are lots of wires crossed and bolts loose at the moment. But what can you do? I'll just do the best I can to drive the car."
READ MORE: Update emerges on NASCAR star's dad after Busch BRAWL
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 reveal BILLION DOLLAR deal to bring champagne back to sport
- Just now
FIA boss in ASTONISHING rant against media 'conviction'
- 1 uur geleden
Potential IndyCar star makes WORST-CASE admission on test
- 2 uur geleden
F1 boss admits shopping driver to RIVAL team
- Today 19:00
ICONIC sponsor at risk of quitting NASCAR
- Today 18:00
FIA CANCEL race in major F1 calendar change
- Today 17:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec