IndyCar champion ends long wait for oval victory in Iowa Hy-Vee One Step 250
Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power came out on top in the Iowa Hy-Vee One Step 250 this weekend to claim his maiden victory at the Iowa Speedway and his first oval win since 2019.
After a disappointing 18th-place finish in the Iowa Hy-Vee Homefront 250 on Saturday, Power more than made up for it on Sunday, coming home just ahead of Alex Palou and Scott McLaughlin after 250 laps of action having started 22nd on the grid.
Both Palou and McLaughlin had led the race at various stages, for 103 and 94 laps respectively, but it was the Team Penske driver who ensured he was in the lead come the chequered flag.
Scott Dixon and Colton Herta rounded out the top five in Iowa, followed by Pato O'Ward, Josef Newgarden, Graham Rahal, Rinus VeeKay, and Romain Grosjean, who all made up the top 10.
Palou continues to lead the IndyCar standings after the race, with 379 points. Power is his closest rival in second with 344, whilst O'Ward sits 3rd with 327.
Power 'stoked' to win in Iowa
Speaking in the aftermath of his Iowa Speedway win, Power admitted it is a victory he has been chasing for quite some time and that he is happy to have finally achieved a win at the circuit.
"Stoked to tick that box," Power explained after the race.
"I've won a lot of races at a lot of tracks. When you tick a box at a track you haven't won on, it feels pretty good."
"It's funny because I've been trying to win this for so long," he added.
"I think I finished second a few times before the repave, trying really hard to win.
"I didn't really think I'd win today. You know how life goes, it just happens like that."
