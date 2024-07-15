IndyCar driver Sting Ray Robb was taken to hospital following a shocking and dramatic last-lap crash in Sunday's Iowa Hy-Vee One Step 250.

Team Penske star and former champion Will Power took the victory at the Iowa Speedway after 250 laps of action, but as the leaders of the race crossed the line, a dramatic turn of events unfolded.

The Arrow McLaren of Alexander Rossi slowed on track due to what was later revealed to be a fuel issue, but when doing so, Robb's car collided with his rear.

This led to a shocking incident, with Robb's AJ Foyt Racing car catapulted into the air, spinning multiple times before skidding along the track and grinding to a halt upside down.

Sting Ray Robb is awake and alert following this last-lap crash at Iowa Speedway.



He is being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. pic.twitter.com/CbaxHbQV4U — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) July 14, 2024

In the aftermath of the incident, an IndyCar update revealed that Robb was awake but had been taken to a local hospital.

"UPDATE: Sting Ray Robb is awake, alert and in good condition following the last-lap crash in today's race at Iowa Speedway," IndyCar posted on X.

"The No. 41 driver is being transported to a local hospital as a precaution for further evaluation."

IndyCar's Iowa Hy-Vee One Step 250 took place on Sunday

Sting Ray Robb latest

Since being taken to hospital, there has now been a further update on Robb's condition, with good news coming from his AJ Foyt Racing team.

The team confirmed in a statement that Robb was now out of hospital and had been cleared to go home after undergoing a medical evaluation.

“After further assessment at Mercy One Des Moines Medical Center, Sting Ray has been released,” the team wrote on Instagram.

“Sting Ray’s family and AJ Foyt Racing would like to extend our gratitude to the AMR Safety Team for their quick response, to IndyCar Medical staff for their thorough care and IndyCar for the high safety standards of our race cars that allowed Sting Ray to walk away from a horrific accident today.

"Thank you to everyone for your well wishes. We appreciate your support.”

