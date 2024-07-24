IndyCar racer praises machinery after horrific crash at Honda Indy Toronto

close global

IndyCar racer Santino Ferruci has offered his perspective of a scary crash at last weekend's Honda Indy Toronto.

With just six laps remaining in the race, chaos ensued, with Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward losing the rear of his vehicle and consequently colliding with the barrier, leaving him in an unsafe position on track.

Despite this, no yellows were immediately waved - something O'Ward has criticized IndyCar officials for - leading to plenty of collisions as cars came flying around the blind corner at speed.

There were several collisions with O'Ward's vehicle, perhaps the most horrifying of which was Ferruci's no 14 AJ Foyt, which was catapulted into the air and the catch fencing surrounding the circuit before slamming back onto the track.

IndyCar officials have been criticized for not waving yellows sooner

Santino Ferruci offers crash POV

Speaking after Sunday's race, Ferruci reflected on the horrific crash, praising the safety innovations in the sport and offering his point of view on how things unfolded during the incident.

“First off, I'm very, very thankful to the IndyCar medical team,” Ferrucci explained.

“You know, cars are so safe to have a scary accident like that, just to walk away fine.

“I never saw Pato. Actually, at the start of the race, I had the steering wheel bent trying to avoid Pato and just we were left-hand up, right-hand down [for the rest of the race].

“So when I came through there, I never saw Pietro clip him and nothing on the spotters. There was no yellows, no nothing.

"So I didn't know to check up and just super unfortunate, I was trying to take care of equipment, trying to have a recovery day and just a bummer.”

Fortunately, no drivers were seriously injured in the crash.

