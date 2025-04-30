Russell issues Mercedes future update in F1 contracts verdict

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has suggested that the nature of other driver contracts in 2025 is putting more pressure than is necessary on himself and Mercedes.

Russell is currently set to be out of contract at the end of 2025, as is his team-mate Kimi Antonelli, but the performances of both drivers suggest that Mercedes will offer them a new contract.

The team have been linked with a shock move for Max Verstappen, who Helmut Marko has recently suggested could leave Red Bull, but Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been defiant about sticking with his current pairing.

Reports have indicated that Russell is close to signing a new two-year deal, but the British driver has now revealed he is not in any rush, suggesting that drivers in modern day F1 'obsess' over contracts.

"I feel like a lot of drivers who are obsessed with securing their future might be lacking in self-confidence and feeling the need for security," he told The Athletic. "The fact is, if you have a contract and you're not performing, the team always finds a way to get rid of you. Performance is our only value, and if you perform well, the rest takes care of itself.

"When Lewis was here, they never discussed the contract until June or July. It was always in the summer. The most abnormal thing is probably the number of drivers who signed so early."

Russell's stellar 2025 start

27-year-old Russell has been on top form so far in 2025, claiming three podiums already and currently sitting fourth in the drivers' championship.

A challenge for the championship seems a stretch - he is currently 26 points behind leader Oscar Piastri - but the Brit is likely to be in the mix for race victories, and his brilliant performances have buoyed Mercedes into second in the constructors' championship.

Russell is leading the team well following the departure of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari, and is consistently ahead of 18-year-old rookie team-mate Antonelli, who has also enjoyed a brilliant start to his debut season.

The pair are likely to be signed on beyond the end of this season, but both Russell and Wolff have proclaimed that there remains no rush to tie them down.

