Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Imola, 2025

F1 Recap: Lewis Hamilton left distraught as tense meeting addressed

F1 star Lewis Hamilton has revealed his sadness after a devastating freak accident at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Russell dodge tense exchange after F1 clash

Max Verstappen and George Russell have addressed their rocky relationship at the Canadian Grand Prix after the F1 rivals were recently involved in a collision.

Sky Sports' David Croft snaps back at 'ridiculous' F1 fan accusation

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has slammed one fan's 'ridiculous' comment following the Canadian Grand Prix, surrounding Lewis Hamilton's damage picked up during the race.

Red Bull star reveals Daniel Ricciardo talks at Canadian Grand Prix

Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson revealed talks between he and former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo at last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

Wildlife chaos and a champion's curse hits new heights - Things you might've missed at the Canadian Grand Prix

Did you catch any of these from the weekend's action in Montreal?

F1 Recap: Lewis Hamilton left distraught as tense meeting addressed

Sky Sports' David Croft snaps back at 'ridiculous' F1 fan accusation

Red Bull star reveals Daniel Ricciardo talks at Canadian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton ‘DEVASTATED’ after freak accident at Canadian Grand Prix

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen hits back as disqualification statement issued at Canadian GP

F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen on verge of race ban as Red Bull star given additional FIA punishment

Most read

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june

