F1 Recap: Lewis Hamilton left distraught as tense meeting addressed

F1 star Lewis Hamilton has revealed his sadness after a devastating freak accident at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Russell dodge tense exchange after F1 clash

Max Verstappen and George Russell have addressed their rocky relationship at the Canadian Grand Prix after the F1 rivals were recently involved in a collision.

Sky Sports' David Croft snaps back at 'ridiculous' F1 fan accusation

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has slammed one fan's 'ridiculous' comment following the Canadian Grand Prix, surrounding Lewis Hamilton's damage picked up during the race.

Red Bull star reveals Daniel Ricciardo talks at Canadian Grand Prix

Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson revealed talks between he and former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo at last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

Wildlife chaos and a champion's curse hits new heights - Things you might've missed at the Canadian Grand Prix

Did you catch any of these from the weekend's action in Montreal?

