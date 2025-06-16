Lewis Hamilton ‘DEVASTATED’ after freak accident at Canadian Grand Prix

F1 star Lewis Hamilton has revealed his sadness after a devastating freak accident at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is known for its collection of wildlife - namely groundhogs - who have been regularly seen darting across the track or sitting in the grass verges just off the track in recent years.

However, one groundhog decided to venture across the circuit just as Hamilton was driving around it during Sunday's race, with the Brit, unfortunately, hitting the mammal with his SF-25.

Not only did the accident lead to the untimely demise of the furry friend, but it also caused significant damage to Hamilton's Ferrari for the rest of the race, hampering his hopes of a decent finish.

Hamilton went on to finish the race in sixth, but was unable to make any kind of impact on the pace of the top five.

In his post-race interview, Hamilton revealed the damage done to his Ferrari, as well as explaining his devastation when the news was broken to him that it was a groundhog he had hit.

"I felt something, but I was on the straight, I didn't know what it was, I looked in my mirror, I couldn't see anything," Hamilton told media after the race. "People are telling me now that it was a groundhog, which I'm devastated to hear that.

"I love animals so doesn't feel good and, it completely damaged my floor on the right side so yeah, a bit unfortunate."

Lewis Hamilton accidentally killed a groundhog at the wheel of his Ferrari

Hamilton's Ferrari misfortune continues

Hamilton would have been satisfied by his qualifying performance in Canada, defeating team-mate Charles Leclerc for just the third time this season and starting up in fifth.

The seven-time champion also started the race strongly, sticking to the pace of McLaren star and championship leader Oscar Piastri.

However, after his first stop, Hamilton got stuck in a battle with Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon, and it took him several laps to get past the pair of midfield runners.

This, combined with the damage to his Ferrari which was causing him to lose 20 points of downforce according to Sky F1, led to Hamilton not being able to keep up with the frontrunners once again, a regular theme since joining Ferrari at the start of the season.

Hamilton and Ferrari did present more of a united, defiant force during the Canadian GP weekend however, following rumours in the week about the long-term futures of Hamilton, Leclerc and team principal Fred Vasseur, with all three confirming they intend to remain at the Scuderia for the foreseeable.

