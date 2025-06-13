Lewis Hamilton goes solo in eye-catching Canadian Grand Prix appearance

Lewis Hamilton’s entrance at the Canadian Grand Prix has grabbed attention as he decided to ditch his entourage and go solo in the F1 paddock.

Despite donning Ferrari red for most of his paddock entrances in 2025, Hamilton has returned to his familiar fashionable style in Monaco and now Montreal.

The seven-time world champion kicked off his Canadian GP weekend in an effortless indigo denim jacket and jeans as he walked into the paddock for media day on Thursday.

However, F1 paddock photographer Kym Illman pointed out on social media that he was unaccompanied by his usual entourage, which he described as unusual for the champion.

“Lewis Hamilton surprised us all this morning by making the 150-metre walk across the artificial turf completely on his own — casually dressed and without his security in sight,” the photographer wrote on X.

“It’s not something we’re used to seeing; Lewis very rarely goes anywhere unaccompanied.”

Although fans did not remark on Hamilton’s solo walk, they did celebrate the return of the Brit’s paddock fashion with one fan sharing a picture and writing: “LHFW in Canada!”

Another user added: "Finally. LHFW is back," likely implying that the champion has once again used the F1 paddock to hold a 'Fashion Week' of his own!

Lewis Hamilton's fashion statements return at Canadian GP

Hamilton defends Ferrari boss at Canadian GP

Hamilton also made a huge statement during Thursday’s press conference at the Canadian GP, regarding Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.

The 40-year-old stated that Vasseur "is the person to take us to the top", after reports in some Italian newspapers that the team were considering replacing the Frenchman.

Ferrari have endured a disappointing 2025 thus far, unable to pick up a win - bar Hamilton's sprint race victory in China - and have only just returned to podium contention with Charles Leclerc in Monaco and Barcelona.

Speaking in Montreal, Hamilton maintained his faith in Vasseur and the Ferrari project, despite delivering a downbeat interview last time out at the Spanish GP.

“I love working with Fred. Fred's the main reason I'm in this team and got the opportunity to be here, which I'm forever grateful for,” he said.

"We're in this together. We're working hard in the background. Things aren't perfect but I am here to work with the team but also with Fred.

"I want Fred here. I believe he is the person to take us to the top."

