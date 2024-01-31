Red Bull ponder DROPPING F1 legend Adrian Newey

It is being reported that Adrian Newey could be set to transition into a non-Formula 1 related role at Red Bull in order to create space for the team to sign more talent within the budget cap.

Currently, the top three earners at each team are exempt from being counted against the cap, allowing teams to splurge if they want to keep hold of their special talents.

Newey has been with Red Bull since 2006, accruing six constructors’ and seven drivers’ world championships along the way.

In 2022, it was announced that he would be designing a two-seat hypercar called the RB17 under Red Bull Advanced Technologies – the engineering side of the company.

Adrian Newey has helped to pioneer Red Bull's historic Formula 1 success

Christian Horner has worked together with Adrian Newey for nearly 20 years at the top of Formula 1

Max Verstappen's RB19 will go down in history as one of the fastest cars in the sport's history

Newey on the move

According to German outlet Auto Motor und Sport, the Brit could now be diverted to working on the hypercar in a full-time capacity.

“Apparently, the plan is for Newey to focus entirely on the RB17 hypercar project in the medium term to free up one of the three high-earning positions for others," the publication revealed.

“The star designer is currently still working part-time in the Formula 1 team, but that is set to change. Newey could soon be devoting himself fully to the RB17.

“This is also because the FIA is looking very closely at whether there are technical synergies between Formula 1 and the road-going sports car.”

The current cost cap rules were adjusted early in 2023 to ban part-time work, meaning that Newey would longer be allowed to be involved with Red Bull’s F1 commitments while working on the RB17.

This could have a major impact on Red Bull’s rivals, allowing them to poach more talent, but it does come with the caveat that Newey won’t be contributing to the F1 operations if the move goes ahead.

