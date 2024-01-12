F1 fan reveals ASTONISHING haul for iconic Newey car

Dan Ripley

Friday 12 January 2024 22:57

When it comes to Formula 1 memorabilia, the possibilities are endless from small scale model cars to race-driven parts.

Fans have just got about got their hands on all of it over the years, although some have been more pricey than others in the most creative of ways.

For instance a bracelet was recently released made out of a tyre used by Michael Schumacher during his historic triumph at the 1996 Italian Grand Prix for Ferrari.

While that is a cool and unique piece of F1 merchandise you can easily carry with you everywhere you go, it's perhaps not as impressive compared to a collection established by one F1 fan.

Popular YouTuber Shmee150, also known as Tim, has landed an incredible combo of not only purchasing a signed model of a world championship winning car - but also owning the car too!

Adrian Newey (centre) is pictured at the Williams team in 1993 alongside Alain Prost (left)

Jacques Villenueve drove the Williams FW19 to world championship success in 1997

Jacques Villeneuve presents Red Bull's Max Verstappen with the pole position award at the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix

Adrian Newey's parting gift to Williams

The car in question is Jacques Villenueve's Williams FW19, which was the last Williams to win a world championship back in 1997 and also the last Williams car designed by Adrian Newey before his move to McLaren.

Tim's model consists of a rare estimated 1:18 to scale version of the car and, protected in a case, is one of just 125 models in existence and signed by the 1997 world champion.

However, what Tim also has is the incredible show car for the Williams, which would have likely been used at its pre-season unveiling.

Tim admits he has had to restore the car, bringing back its original livery as well as adding a Villeneuve nameplate, but there is no denying it's a highly impressive duo of collectables he has.

READ MORE: Why Adrian Newey is the BEST and WORST thing to happen to F1