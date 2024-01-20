Ford boss lifts lid on F1 meeting with Adrian Newey

Ford CEO Jim Farley has rather bullishly claimed that Red Bull will still be at the 'very top of the podium' in 2026 due to their 'top notch' powertrain team.

Red Bull's ambitious idea to power their own cars from 2026 onwards will be helped by Ford, after the car manufacturer signed a deal with the reigning world champions ahead of sweeping new regulations coming into the sport from that season.

The new regulations, which seek to minimise the impact that the sport has on the environment, have prompted multiple big names to join F1, including the swift return of Honda in their partnership with Aston Martin, and the arrival of Audi.

Red Bull, who have dominated the sport for the last two seasons through their superstar driver Max Verstappen, moved away from their partnership with Honda in 2021, just after Verstappen had claimed his first world championship.

Max Verstappen has become a three-time world champion with Red Bull

Red Bull will be helped by Ford in the production of their own power units

Christian Horner was able to see his drivers on the top step of the podium at every race bar one in 2023

Red Bull to remain competitive in 2026

Now, Farley has provided an optimistic view on how their 2026 plans are shaping up, knowing how much pressure is on his company to deliver for the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

“I had a chance to spend a lot of time with the team in Milton Keynes and with Adrian Newey," he revealed in Ford's 2024 season launch.

“Even though [2026] sounds like a long way away, we have a lot of work to do on the powertrain, but I’m really happy with the progress. I wish I could tell you more, but I would say we’re on track.

“We’ve got the best drivers, we’ve got the best technical support. We have the best of Ford and around the globe to support them. But the team, the powertrain team that they’re building in Milton Keynes, is absolutely top notch.

"We are going first class to the very top of the podium.”

