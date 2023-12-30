Cal Gaunt

Saturday 30 December 2023 19:57

Helmut Marko has officially confirmed his F1 plans for the future after publicly announcing his 2024 role.

Marko, an enduring presence in the Red Bull hierarchy, has been a key figure as the senior advisor to the world champions and their junior team AlphaTauri since their 2005 inception, and will once again perform the role in 2024.

Even at the age of 80, Marko remains unwavering in his role. Although there were earlier hints at discussions post-season about his future with the team, his recent confirmation solidifies his continued involvement, dispelling any speculation about an imminent departure.

Marko now looks forward to attending all 24 rounds of the 2024 season with Red Bull.

Helmut Marko has been advising Red Bull for nearly two decades

Helmut Marko has confirmed that he will continue working in 2024

Marko: My work continues

"My future has been clarified in a positive sense," he told OE24.

"Everything will proceed as planned. What if I do all 24 races? Yes, and it won't be stressful for me.

"If I said to myself that this is a crazy schedule, it would be difficult.

"The reality is I tell myself that Australia is beautiful and I can't wait to be in Melbourne.

"I will continue my work for Red Bull Racing from 11am on Friday morning to Sunday evening. I cannot wait."

READ MORE: Horner recognised as former McLaren boss knighted in New Year's Honours