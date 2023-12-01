Marko reveals F1 plans amid 'changed' 2024 Red Bull role

Anna Malyon

Friday 1 December 2023 09:57

Red Bull director Helmut Marko has insisted he has the strength to continue in his leadership position, noting a more positive demeanour than others during demanding race weekends.

Although the 80-year-old's contract is set to conclude at the end of the 2024 season, he strengthened his commitment to continuing with the team, contrary to his earlier remarks about potentially relaxing more in the upcoming season.

Marko also claimed that during race weekends, including events like Las Vegas, where sessions and the Grand Prix concluded in the early hours of the morning, he maintained a positive presence in the paddock.

“I have the strength to do that,” said Marko to oe24. “In Las Vegas [for FP2 until four o'clock in the morning local time] I was in amazingly good shape and in a better mood than most others.”

Helmut Marko insists he will continue at Red Bull for a while longer

Red Bull secured the constructors' championship

Record breaking season

Red Bull broke multiple records in the 2023 Formula 1 season, notably securing their inaugural 1-2 finish in the drivers' championship.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez combined to win 21 out of 22 races on the calendar, with their unprecedented streak interrupted only by Carlos Sainz's Ferrari in Singapore.

Max Verstappen won his third drivers' championship

The Red Bull chief was questioned about the team's inability to dominate every race on the calendar and whether it was annoying for him.

“I've always said, if we push through Singapore, I'm optimistic that it will work," he said. "Then we let ourselves be misled by the simulator and couldn't do qualifying anymore. We were fast again in the race, but overtaking was hardly possible on this city course.”

Marko also expressed his perspective on whether the team would pursue similar goals during the 2024 season.

“That we can do this is illusory,” Marko said. “But let's see if all 24 races can be driven at all. As you know, Imola failed this year because of the natural disaster. When I look at how things are going in the world, you have to be very optimistic that everything can be carried out as planned.”

