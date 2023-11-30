Brundle issues verdict over F1 'VILLAIN' Verstappen accusations

Matthew Hobkinson

Martin Brundle has admitted his confusion as to why Max Verstappen is labelled as 'the villain' by some fans in Formula 1.

Despite his brilliance behind the wheel of the RB19 this season, Verstappen still divides opinion among the F1 fanbase.

A lot of this alleged hatred will no doubt stem from the 2021 Abu Dhabi season finale, which although hugely controversial, was in no way a result of the actions of Verstappen – rather those in charge of understanding and applying the rules and regulations.

Of course dominance of a sport isn't exactly thrilling, but Verstappen, more often than most, finds himself subject to boos and jeers in front of various crowds at different grands prix.

Max Verstappen celebrates victory after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yet the Dutchman has not always been greeted with a hero's welcome by the home crowd

Something that Martin Brundle cannot quite come to terms with

And Brundle has now revealed that he is still confused as to why Verstappen is seen in a bad light by so many fans.

Brundle: Why is Verstappen disliked in F1 still?

"I like that Max speaks his mind and I've always found him very refreshing to interview, and also simply to chat to in the paddock," he wrote in his Sky Sports column.

"He's very direct and honest, what you see is what you get, and he clearly doesn't care all that much what others think.

"I can't help but feel that a little more diplomacy and balance would be more fitting to the legacy he will leave, and after all, we are all only guardians of this great sport as we pass through.

"Of course, he was feisty and a little wild as a teenager when first racing in F1, but he sorted that out and is mostly a model of calm out on track now, and as fair as anybody else when it comes to hard racing.

"I don't understand why he's still seen as the villain, but the fans will make up their own minds."

