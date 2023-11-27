Russell calls out Brundle over F1 gridwalk SNUB

Edward Hardy

Monday 27 November 2023 10:42

George Russell revealed that he’d been snubbed by Martin Brundle’s pre-race grid walk all season until the pair crossed paths in Abu Dhabi.

Brundle's iconic F1 gridwalk is a pre-race tradition on Sky Sports F1.

Every weekend, the ex-F1 star walks the starting grid interviewing celebrities, drivers and team staff - providing insights into the atmosphere just before a race begins.

But one driver who doesn't appear to have been featured by Brundle is Mercedes man Russell - who was quick to point out the issue when approached at Yas Marina.

Martin Brundle's grid walks have become an iconic feature of the race weekend.

George Russell wasn't best pleased with Martin Brundle in Abu Dhabi

George Russell was on the podium at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Russell: I feel left out!

Having chatted about the upcoming race, in which Russell finished P3 and helped secure second place for Mercedes in the constructors' standings, Russell couldn't help but provide Brundle with a parting shot.

“I feel like you’ve not spoken to me all season," he said. "I feel left out. I always see the memes on YouTube of you chatting with everyone.”

Brundle appeared slightly taken aback having unknowingly avoided the British driver all season.

“Oh, I'm really sorry about that! I thought you were normally like: ‘No, I'm not talking to him',” Brundle replied.

“No, no, no. We’ll do more next year,” said Russell.

