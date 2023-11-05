close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
F1 Twitter react to hilariously awkward Brundle interview with Machine Gun Kelly

F1 Twitter react to hilariously awkward Brundle interview with Machine Gun Kelly

F1 News

F1 Twitter react to hilariously awkward Brundle interview with Machine Gun Kelly

F1 Twitter react to hilariously awkward Brundle interview with Machine Gun Kelly

Formula 1 fans were left bemused by rapper Machine Gun Kelly's treatment of Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle, in a rather awkward interview at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Brundle's gridwalks have become a fixture of Sky Sports F1's race coverage, and the feature has provided plenty of hilarious, and indeed awkward, moments down the years, with celebrities seemingly not impressed by Brundle's questions.

In this particular interview, Machine Gun Kelly refused to answer questions about his career, whilst also giving Brundle a thumbs down when the broadcaster said he didn't have the time to play the air piano.

Midway through the race, Brundle's colleague Ted Kravitz revealed that Kelly had left the circuit with 25 laps still to go in the race. Let's hope it wasn't Brundle that caused his decision to leave!

Just another standard gridwalk interview then...

Here is a selection of F1 Twitter's reaction to Brundle and Machine Gun Kelly's hilarious interaction

READ MORE

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x